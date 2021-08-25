Radix to launch VISO2, a new version of its device management platform
Radix, a leading global device management solutions provider to launch VISO2, a new version of its device management platform.
VISO2 sets a new industry standard in device management, especially for Android devices, providing effective management tools to keep them healthy, patched and tuned to their mission.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VISO device management platform is cloud-based, running on the AWS, GDPR and CCPA compliant, has a strong orientation towards Android devices (Android TV, AOSP and Google TV) while also supporting many types of devices running on all major OS, and can cater to all stakeholders in the organization with a unique user interface.
— Michael Shoham, Radix CEO
The new version of VISO is equipped with many exciting features such as:
*enhanced performance and security
*persistent groups and commands
*new filtering and group management capabilities
*new user management capabilities
*terminal for adb shell commands
*extended device info (telemetry)
*OTA server
*etc.
Michael Shoham, Radix CEO said “VISO2 sets a new industry standard in device management, especially for Android devices. The proliferation of Android-based single-purpose devices being used for business and education purposes require effective management tools to keep them healthy, patched and tuned to their mission. VISO can provide an end-to-end solution, consolidating all devices, related processes and stakeholders in one easy-to-use management platform.
For example, when looking at today’s TV market, we are seeing Telcos, operators and service providers shifting hard and strong towards Android-based Set-Top Boxes and Smart TVs (Android TV, AOSP and Google TV), looking for a management platform like ours as the legacy protocols used in the past to manage Linux based Set-Top Boxes are simply not enough for the cloud-based Android environment. Our management platform enables remote control, assist, manage, maintain, perform OTA update, collect insights, receive alerts, configure, track and lock devices via a single interface making sure they are always ready and optimized.”
About our solutions:
*VISO Device Management
An all-in-one cloud-based device management platform, enabling users to increase administrative and instructional effectiveness, reduce operational complexity, and save time and money, making device management smarter and more focused.
With features like remote control, advanced messaging, reporting, kiosk mode, policy and setting, antitheft and geofencing, software distribution and management, etc.
*Radix TeacherView
A cloud-based classroom management solution equipped with a built-in video conference system, allowing teachers the "over the shoulder" teaching experience they are used to in remote or hybrid setting, stay in touch with their students while keeping their digital safety at a high level, and provide them the best possible learning experience.
We welcome all customers looking to manage their smart devices!
For more information and to start a free trial visit our website www.radix-int.com
Nadav Avni
Radix Technologies Ltd.
+1 833-960-6350
nadav@radix-int.com
