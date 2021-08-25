Submit Release
News Search

There were 623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,469 in the last 365 days.

Radix to launch VISO2, a new version of its device management platform

radix viso device management

radix teacherview

radix android tv manager - real-time support

Radix, a leading global device management solutions provider to launch VISO2, a new version of its device management platform.

VISO2 sets a new industry standard in device management, especially for Android devices, providing effective management tools to keep them healthy, patched and tuned to their mission.”
— Michael Shoham, Radix CEO
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VISO device management platform is cloud-based, running on the AWS, GDPR and CCPA compliant, has a strong orientation towards Android devices (Android TV, AOSP and Google TV) while also supporting many types of devices running on all major OS, and can cater to all stakeholders in the organization with a unique user interface.

The new version of VISO is equipped with many exciting features such as:
*enhanced performance and security
*persistent groups and commands
*new filtering and group management capabilities
*new user management capabilities
*terminal for adb shell commands
*extended device info (telemetry)
*OTA server
*etc.

Michael Shoham, Radix CEO said “VISO2 sets a new industry standard in device management, especially for Android devices. The proliferation of Android-based single-purpose devices being used for business and education purposes require effective management tools to keep them healthy, patched and tuned to their mission. VISO can provide an end-to-end solution, consolidating all devices, related processes and stakeholders in one easy-to-use management platform.

For example, when looking at today’s TV market, we are seeing Telcos, operators and service providers shifting hard and strong towards Android-based Set-Top Boxes and Smart TVs (Android TV, AOSP and Google TV), looking for a management platform like ours as the legacy protocols used in the past to manage Linux based Set-Top Boxes are simply not enough for the cloud-based Android environment. Our management platform enables remote control, assist, manage, maintain, perform OTA update, collect insights, receive alerts, configure, track and lock devices via a single interface making sure they are always ready and optimized.”

About our solutions:

*VISO Device Management

An all-in-one cloud-based device management platform, enabling users to increase administrative and instructional effectiveness, reduce operational complexity, and save time and money, making device management smarter and more focused.

With features like remote control, advanced messaging, reporting, kiosk mode, policy and setting, antitheft and geofencing, software distribution and management, etc.

*Radix TeacherView

A cloud-based classroom management solution equipped with a built-in video conference system, allowing teachers the "over the shoulder" teaching experience they are used to in remote or hybrid setting, stay in touch with their students while keeping their digital safety at a high level, and provide them the best possible learning experience.

We welcome all customers looking to manage their smart devices!

For more information and to start a free trial visit our website www.radix-int.com

Nadav Avni
Radix Technologies Ltd.
+1 833-960-6350
nadav@radix-int.com

viso device management - consolidate all your devices, processes and stakeholders in one easy-to-use management platform

You just read:

Radix to launch VISO2, a new version of its device management platform

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.