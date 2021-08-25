Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Processing Market Grows With Increased Dairy Product Demand

Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Processing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Processing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s Ultra High Temperature Processing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dairy products are commonly classified as foods derived from the milk of mammals. The sterilization of food before packing followed by filling into pre-sterilized containers in a sterile setting is the foundation of ultra-high temperature processing. UHT technology is commonly used in the dairy industry around the world and is utilized in several product categories. In 2020, gross dairy exports from the USA reached $6.4 billion, a rise of 9% from 2019. Moreover, according to a 2019 report by Rabobank, a US-based financial services company, the demand for dairy products in India was propelled by 4% in 2020. This increasing demand for dairy products fuels the growth of the ultra-high temperature market.

The global ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing market is expected to grow from $4.44 billion in 2020 to $5.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The change in growth trend in the UHT processing market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing market is expected to reach $8.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.

Read More On The Global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Processing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ultra-high-temperature-uht-processing-global-market-report

Growing technological advancements are shaping the ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing market. Major companies operating in the ultra-high temperature sector are focused on developing technological solutions for ultra-high temperature to strengthen their position. For instance, in June 2020, Tetra Pak, a Sweden-based food packaging and processing company that offers direct and indirect UHT processing methods, launched a new, first-of-its-kind low-energy processing line for juice, nectar, and still drinks (JNSD) that will revolutionize beverage processing. Using a combination of pasteurization, filtration, and UV technology, this technology redefines the process by treating drinks in two different streams.

Major players in the ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing market are GOMA Engineering, SPX Flow, GEA Group, Elecster, Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery, TESSA Dairy Machinery Ltd, Stephan Machinery Gmbh, Alfa Laval, Nanjing Prosky Food Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd, and Paul Muellar Company.

The main types of components included in the ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing market are homogenizers, heaters, flash cooling, aseptic packaging and others. A homogenizer is a device that achieves liquid dispersion by pushing the mixture through a narrow orifice at high pressures. The products of the UHT processing market can be in liquid form and semi-liquid form and can be operated in direct form and indirect form. UHT processing is used in milk, dairy desserts, juices, soups and others.

Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Processing Global Market Report 2021 - By Component Type (Heaters, Homogenizers, Flash Cooling, Aseptic Packaging), By Product Form (Liquid, Semi-Liquid), By Mode Of Operation (Direct, Indirect), By Application (Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups), COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing market overview, forecast ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing market size and growth for the whole market, ultra-high temperature (uht) processing market segments, and geographies, ultra-high temperature (uht) processing market trends, ultra-high temperature (uht) processing market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Processing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5270&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Milk And Butter Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-and-butter-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Dairy Food Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Milk And Butter, Cheese, Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Products, Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dairy-food-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-beverages-global-market-report)

Food And Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Consumables, Equipment), By Application (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, Fruits And Vegetables), By Technology (Traditional, Rapid), By Contaminants Type (Pathogens, GMOs, Pesticides, Toxins), COVID-19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-testing-kits-global-market-report)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/