Arka Softwares Emerges as Leading Healthcare Software Development Company in USA
We are putting more focus on the introduction of innovative technology to design flawless and consumer-centric healthcare applications.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is touching and transforming almost every aspect of our World, and Healthcare Industry can’t remain untouched from this Tech-revolution. The Healthcare industry is also molding itself to incorporate technical advancements to reshape its delivery model and striving hard to improve the overall consumer experience.
2020 has been among the most challenging year for the healthcare sector, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated hardships, the healthcare industry also observed its own set of challenges. We have seen extreme pressure on infrastructure and the existing service delivery model of healthcare providers, which has pushed them to invest more in technology to improve their legacy service delivery models.
As per many surveys, the Healthcare sector is going to witness massive growth and it could be worth USD 509.2 Billion by the end of 2025. The USA is leading the innovation bandwagon as it has established itself as a leading healthcare market, which is adopting advanced technologies and tools. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when all the businesses were reeling and the entire world was forced to work remotely, it was the USA that emerged as a leading nation to adopt and implement the latest technologies, system automation, and other innovations in the healthcare sector. The USA put more focus on implementing cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, AR/VR, IoT, Blockchain, and Wearable gadgets, etc.
Arka Softwares – An emerging Healthcare Solution company in the USA
Arka Softwares has etched its name as a reliable healthcare software development company in the USA by renowned B2B research and reviews organizations such as Clutch, GoodFirms, and Mirror View. Arka Softwares started its operations in 2010 from Jaipur (India), and since last year it is strategically expanding its operations in the USA.
In such a short span of time, Arka Softwares has successfully delivered 600+ projects, for global clients based in the USA and Europe. The company has been aggressively investing in advanced technologies to offer a one-stop solution for every type of consumer requirements such as web development, mobile app development, Artificial Intelligence, AR/VR applications, IoT solutions, Blockchain solutions, Software Testing, and Quality assurance services, and more.
Arka Software has an impeccable track record of developing award-winning healthcare solutions for our clients across all geographies. Our seasoned healthcare solution developers possess strong knowledge and experience in the healthcare domain, which helps them do develop a wide variety of healthcare solution development services, such as frontend development, backend development, admin panel, e-Prescription, device management, Electronic Health Information, telemedicine app, etc.
Our digital healthcare solutions are compliant with all the domain-specific regulations and frameworks such as HIPAA, HITECH, and HL7.
Arka’s Expertise in Advanced Technologies
Arka Softwares has been building web and mobile applications for many years by utilizing innovative technologies and frameworks. We believe that technology offers solutions to many modern-day problems, and that’s why we ensure to stay ahead of a learning curve, and our developers are regularly trained on advanced technologies.
Some of the most innovative and prominent technologies we work with include: Java, Python, Angular, React, JavaScript, .Net, Flutter, Node, Xamarin, etc. Arka Softwares has collaborated with several global clients and delivered class-leading technology solutions for complex industry-specific problems.
Arka is a promising Mobile App Development Company both in India and the USA. Arka ensures you enormous benefits in terms of productivity and scalability for your business. Arka Softwares is an immense experience in other domains as well, such as Education, Law Enforcement, Telecom, Finance, Sports, Biometrics, Transport, and Logistics, etc. Arka has developed many customized enterprise and mobile applications as per our client's budget and business requirements.
Rahul Mathur, the Founder and Managing Director at Arka Softwares says, "We are putting more focus on the introduction of innovative technology to design flawless and consumer-centric healthcare applications. Our company aims to provide top-notch client service by delivering cutting-edge solutions, which ultimately improve ROI for our customers and enhance customer satisfaction as well. “
He further added, that “To date, we have developed 50+ healthcare applications including hospital management app, EMAR app, EHR, EMR, PHR solutions and Healthcare communication app by integrating the advanced technologies like Biometrics, Blockchain, and Flutter. Our company has maintained ethical and amicable terms with the USA-based clients for several years and we are striving hard to enhance our clientele further in the future."
About Arka Softwares
Arka Softwares is a leading IT solutions provider, which is indulged in web and mobile application development as well as offering customized software solutions for our clients with diverse industries across the globe. Arka is backed up by a highly experienced team of 100+ developers, who are providing exceptional services in the areas of Mobile and Web app development, AR & VR App Development, Blockchain implementation, Healthcare app development, Artificial Intelligence apps, Gaming apps development, and much more. Over the 11+ years, Arka Softwares has expanded its service portfolio by introducing innovative technologies, tools, and frameworks, and that is evident with our higher scores in consumer satisfaction metrics.
You can hire experienced healthcare app developers from Arka Softwares, and our flexible engagement model will ensure that it will remain highly flexible and affordable for businesses of any size. You can either check our extensive healthcare service portfolio listed on our website or get connected with us to initiate an in-depth discussion.
