WHY IS HỒ CHÍ MINH'S DATE OF BIRTH MAY 19?
On May 19, 1989, the Vietnamese communists had a humiliating defeat at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization from IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN, when they could not prove Hồ Chí Minh (HCM)'s fingerprints from Ba Đình to compare with the fingerprints of Nguyễn Ái Quốc (NAQ) at the Second Department of France, to prove that HCM and NAQ were the same people, as they declared in HCM's resume.
Not until September 15, 1990, when the news was released, the world began to open its eyes about the deceptive status of HCM, the head of this Vietnamese communist gang. More and more people followed his trail to find out who he was. Many cultural, scientific works researching HCM were published, causing a stir in world opinion. The Vietnamese Communist still tries to cover up it by forcing the Vietnamese people to put HCM's Picture on their altar to worship this bandit as "the national father", destroy Vietnam's national spirit, and shut the truth from the outside world. The only place where they could not win this fight is the Provisional National Government of Vietnam (PNGVN) led by IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN, and the TRUTH, which the Justice Media Departments of PNGVN publish, became more popular, growing, and gaining public attention. Because those places under leadership of IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN, THE SUPREME LEADER OF THE ARMY OF THE REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM, THE THIRD, PRESIDENT OF THE PNGVN - 3RD RVN, WHO DEFEATED THEM. He is training millions of ĐÀO MINH QUÂN to cope with communism. The Vietnamese and Chinese communists are also in turmoil because the US $ 38 trillion lawsuits related to Hồ's identity and horrible crimes is currently filed at the International Criminal Court and accepted in the International Environment Court, about to go to trial, for which IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN is the plaintiff. On April 14, 2021, the International Environmental Court with Case No: ENC201215, ruled on this lawsuit against Communist China and Vietnam, and he won US $ 38 trillion. https://youtu.be/td8Ju03hC1Y
May 19, the day that the Vietnamese communists call HCM's birthday, every year spending billions of taxpayers' money to celebrate, what special day is really? Here are the following practical stories that IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN told his colleagues in the FCC training room:
In Vietnam during the French colonial period, there was a hero, a patriotic scholar in the nineteenth century, a leader of the anti-French insurrection in Cochinchina. He was the Honorable Thủ Khoa Huân. His real name was Nguyễn Hữu Huân. He was born in 1830, in Mỹ Tho city of Định Tường province, during the reign of King Tự Đức. He took the Interprovincial exam and passed the final exam, and was qualified to be called Thủ Khoa Huân (top student). When the French attacked the three eastern provinces of Cochinchina, he recruited compatriots to stand up against the French. After that his forces joined with the forces of Trương Công Định, he brought the troops back to Thất Sơn An Giang area to continue fighting. The French forced the General Governor of An Giang, Mr. Phan Khắc Thận to hand over Thủ Khoa Huân to them. Not wanting his soldiers to confront the French, Thủ Khoa Huân tied himself to give in to the French. The French imprisoned him for ten years of hard labor in a French colony in South America. After being released, he did not follow the French but continued to gather insurgents to fight the French. Then he was arrested and sentenced to death. Before he died, he uttered two sentences: “Anh Hùng Mạc Bã Doanh Thâu Luận, Vũ Trụ Trường Khang Tiết Nghĩa Lưu". (roughly translated as "the hero died, but the heroic spirit will never die"). The French executed him at exactly noon on May 19, 1875.
The Southern Vietnamese people loved the Honorable Thủ Khoa Huân very much. Every year, on May 19, they gathered together to memorize his death. HCM took advantage of this occasion to announce that it was his birthday. When the people gathered in the memorial of Thủ Khoa Huân, the HCM group pretended to attend like everyone else. No one knew who HCM was, where he came from, and what his real identity was... All about him was unknown, but one thing is clear: he and Nguyễn Ái Quốc was not the same person, and all the Communists' statements about him are all staged. His birthday was also staged. The fraudulent Vietnamese communists exploited every corner to take advantage; if we do not carefully study Vietnamese history, we will easily mistake.
At that time, HCM, when entering Vietnam, went first to Cambodia, then to South Vietnam. The South was very rich, and the southerners were very kind, ready to help everyone. Moreover, they wanted to oppose French colonialism, so they were not wary of those who declared against the French. Meanwhile, HCM was a double agent, both an intelligence agent for the French colonialists and worked for the US CIA while claiming to be anti-French. There were so many people in South Vietnam who followed the Honorable Thủ Khoa Huân, from Mỹ Tho to Cai Lậy. So, Lê Duẩn took advantage of this day, invited people to attend the death anniversary of Honorable Thủ Khoa Huân. Many people attended, but the communists announced that it was Hồ Chí Minh's birthday when they got there. The people of the South of Vietnam were very polite and gentle, also celebrated them. The Communists used these images to show the media claiming HCM was supported by the Central, North, and South people. Therefore, the whole world mistook him for the leader of Vietnam. France mistakenly signed the Geneva Agreement with HCM, thinking that he would be in the North to hand over the South to France. They did not expect this faker to be just a man who "used the wind to break the bamboo shoots" (opportunist) under the order of the Chinese Communists. He was a Vân Nam bandit who came out from the Pắc Bó cave. People in the North and South, no one knew who he was to support him.
For the people worldwide, particularly the Vietnamese people, thanks IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN for revealing historical secrets to tell us about Communist's cunning. Without Him, the Vietnamese people and humanity in the world would keep groping in the dark, not understanding the reason why the heroic, brilliant, and intelligent Vietnamese in periods of the First and the Second of the RVN would lose to the ruthless slanderous bandits, the henchmen of communist China.
The IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN once quoted:
Our Vietnamese people's soul is noble, so we cannot know the nature of the communist party; we cannot measure all the tricks, cunnings they use to deceive the people and blindfold the world. For many years, we have followed President Nguyễn Văn Thiệu's introductory sentence: "Do not listen to what the communists say, but look closely at what the communists do". However, even if we do not listen to the communists but look at them, we are still deceived. For example, they took advantage of the death anniversary of Honorable Thủ Khoa Huân to win hearts for the people of the South, and then made up a story about so many southern people supporting Hồ Chí Minh to deceive the world by attending HCM's birthday. So, we DO NOT LISTEN to the Communists, but have TO LEARN TO UNDERSTAND THEIR PARTY'S NATURE. Individual party members can change, but the communist party's nature cannot change. The communists can change once they decide to leave the party, but if they remain in the party, that unchangeable PARTY'S NATURE will dominate them, command them, and are no longer themselves.
The Third RVN government is focusing on defeating the party's nature of the communists. IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN said: "If you want to defeat the communist party's nature, you must use truth and love. JUSTICE AND LOVE ARE THE ANSWER. OUR OCEAN OF LOVE CAN WATER TO PUT OFF THE BURNING RED SEA OF THE COMMUNISTS".
Picture 1 & 2: UNESCO's email said there was no event honoring HCM as a world celebrity
Picture 3: The Portrait of the Honorable Thủ Khoa Huân.
Picture 4: The Tomb of the Honorable Thủ Khoa Huân
Picture 5: Hồ Chí Minh with the Vân Nam bandit group at Pắc Bó cave
PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
Picture 1 & 2: UNESCO's email said there was no event honoring HCM as a world celebrity
Picture 3: The Portrait of the Honorable Thủ Khoa Huân.
Picture 4: The Tomb of the Honorable Thủ Khoa Huân
Picture 5: Hồ Chí Minh with the Vân Nam bandit group at Pắc Bó cave
PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
