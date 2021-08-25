Governor Newsom Signs Tribal Compacts – August 2021

Published: Aug 24, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed tribal-state gaming compacts between the State of California and the Cahto Tribe of the Laytonville Rancheria, the Ewiiaapaayp Band of Kumeyaay Indians, the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians, the Resighini Rancheria, the Sherwood Valley Rancheria of Pomo Indians and the Table Mountain Rancheria.

Each of the new compacts reflects the Governor’s and the tribes’ mutual commitment to a strong and respectful government-to-government relationship, and to promoting tribal economic development, tribal self-sufficiency and a strong tribal government. The compacts’ terms respect the parties’ interest in improving the quality of life of tribal members through a framework that generates revenue for governmental programs, while also fairly regulating the gaming activities; affording meaningful patron and employee protections, including public health and safety standards, the California minimum wage rate and workers’ compensation; and providing an environmental review process to address potential off-reservation impacts of a tribal gaming facility.

The compacts support tribal investment in expanded tribal government services, local jurisdictions and non-profit and civic organizations for improved fire and emergency medical services, law enforcement, low-income housing, public transit, education, environmental protection and other public service and infrastructure improvements. The compacts reflect a commitment by the tribes to revenue sharing with non-gaming and limited gaming tribes through the Revenue Sharing Trust Fund and the Tribal Nation Grant Fund so that the economic benefits of gaming extend to all tribal governments in California.

Copies of the compacts can be found below:

