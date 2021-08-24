I 89 south - lane reduction - Georgia area
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 south near mile-marker 109 is reduced to 1 lane due to a vehicle crash. This is in Georgia between the Exits 19 and 18. Additional closures and delays may be possible as the investigation continues. There’s currently no estimate on how long this incident will last
Specific details on the crash are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you