VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations / Prostitution and Prohibited Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 20A101533

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Jacob Metayer

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A-West

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 2, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Prostitution and Prohibited Conduct

ACCUSED: Stephen Bunnell

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following a lengthy investigation that began in April 2020, the Vermont State Police on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, issued a citation to Stephen Bunnell, 47, of St. Johnsbury on suspicion of prostitution and prohibited conduct. Bunnell is a former captain with the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department.

The Vermont State Police investigation began after the St. Johnsbury Police Department uncovered of allegations involving Bunnell during one of the local agency’s cases. St. Johnsbury police referred the matter to the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office, which asked VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations to take the case.

Through the course of the investigation, VSP detectives learned that Bunnell sought nude photographs and/or sex in exchange for money from several women who were involved with the criminal justice system.

State police investigators worked closely with Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver on the case after the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself. Bunnell was issued a citation through his attorney on Aug. 24. He is due in court to answer the misdemeanor charges at 8 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021.

Questions about Bunnell’s employment should be directed to the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department.

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in St. Johnsbury

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A