Railroad Work to Affect Crossing South of Bradford

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that Genesee Wyoming/Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad will soon begin work to reconstruct a railroad crossing on Route 770 (Minard Road) south of Bradford.

This work is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 30 and is expected to last 5 days. During the work, the crossing will be closed, and a short detour will be in place. The detour will use Route 770, Route 4005 (Main Street/High Street), Route 4002 (Owens Way), and Route 219. Message Boards will be in place to notify travelers of the planned work.

PennDOT reminds drivers to follow detour signs, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

