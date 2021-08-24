Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3100 Block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:25 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects approached the victim, an employee of the establishment. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, assaulted the victim and demanded property from the victim. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.