Traffic Fatality: Maine Avenue SW Eastbound at Exit 4 to Interstate Route 395

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a multiple vehicle, motorcycle, traffic crash that occurred on Monday, August 23, 2021, at Maine Avenue SW Eastbound at Exit 4 to Interstate Route 395.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 3:07 pm, the driver of a blue BMW SR1000RR (motorcycle) was traveling eastbound on Maine Avenue Southwest, prior to exit 4, at an apparent high rate of speed and was weaving in and out of traffic without using caution. As the motorcycle ascended the two lane exit ramp to exit 4, the motorcycle lost control and struck the back of a Subaru Outback. The motorcycle was then redirected into the left lane, where it struck a Chevrolet Equinox, before coming to a final rest. The victim was separated from the motorcycle as a result of the traffic crash. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 33 year-old Antonio Shamburger, of no fixed address.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.