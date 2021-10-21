A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Montana Must Focus on Superior Compensation Results and The Advocate Suggests Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Better Settlement Result

If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Montana-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about compensation.” — Montana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BUTTE, MONTANA , USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Montana or their immediate family to focus on obtaining superior compensation results that might be in the millions of dollars and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a conversation focused on making certain the Veteran receives the best possible compensation results. This is a statewide appeal to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Butte, Bozeman, Billings, Missoula, Great Falls or anywhere in Montana. Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Because of the Coronavirus many Navy Veterans who actually had mesothelioma were at least initially diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result of this the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma may have been treated for something they did not have. Our top priority is that Navy Veterans who have mesothelioma receive a top compensation result-and after receiving the news of a confirmed diagnosis the Veteran or the family hire an unqualified lawyer to represent them.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Montana before you hire a lawyer to assist with financial compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about mesothelioma compensation from someone who actually knows what they are talking about. The call to Erik Karst is no obligation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Montana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Billing, Missoula, Great Falls, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Kalispell, Havre, Anaconda, Miles City, or any community in Montana. https://Montana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Montana-we strongly recommend the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Providence Health Services Western Montana: https://montana.providence.org/

* The Billings Clinic: https://www.billingsclinic.com/.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm-they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma