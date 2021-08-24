BCCX Inmates Raise Over $37,700 For Charitable Organizations

PIKEVILLE – The Lifer’s Club at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex (BCCX) has raised $26,436 this year to give back to those in need. The group, comprised of inmates serving life sentences, collected money through charity drives to be given to organizations and nonprofits throughout Tennessee, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Samaritan’s Purse, First Southern Baptist Food Bank, and the Bledsoe County Family Resource Center.

“These are our communities too, and we want to help,” said Lifers Club member Chris. “This is the least we could do, and we hope it's able to positively impact those who are most in need.”

The efforts of the Lifer’s Club, which are gaining recognition, inspired another group of inmates at the facility to initiate their own philanthropic efforts. The Veteran’s Unit at BCCX has collected $11,339 for organizations in East Tennessee.

“Not many expect help from state inmates, but I think this is a perfect reminder that those inmates are human beings who, despite having made mistakes in their lives, want to do good,” said Warden Shawn Phillips. “They genuinely care about the causes they are working to help and we’re proud of their efforts.”

In total, inmates at BCCX have donated $37,775.18 this calendar year. The Lifer’s Club has raised and donated $138,011 total since 2016.