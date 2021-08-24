Submit Release
Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Assault, Gun Charges In Wicomico County

Maryland State Police News Release

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested and charged a man today with assault and weapon charges involving juvenile victims last month in Wicomico County.

The suspect, Cameron Joseph Calvert, 33, of Salisbury, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and reckless endangerment. Calvert is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on July 30, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack with investigators from Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the 300 block of Brewington Drive in Salisbury, Maryland in reference to a first-degree assault with a firearm. According to a preliminary investigation, two juveniles reported finding money while traveling north on Emerson Road. A short time later, the victims returned to the location when a man, later identified as Calvert, who was armed with a handgun, approached them. He demanded the suspects return the money to him. The victims told investigators that Calvert also robbed them of a cellphone, money and additional items before driving away.

Further investigation identified Calvert as a suspect in the case. Today, investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region and members of the MSP STATE Team served a search and seizure warrant at Calvert’s residence. Calvert was placed under arrest and transported to the Salisbury Barrack for processing before being taken before a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner

The case remains under investigation…

     Cameron Joseph Calvert

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

