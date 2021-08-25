COVID-19 Inspires Subscription Service Targeted at Aging Adults
Jackie O’Hara recently launched NoteAlone in July, a greeting card subscription service for older adults and seniors who look forward to the daily mail.FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While COVID-19 prompted the abrupt and unfortunate closure of many businesses, the unexpected shake-up also ushered innovation and the birth of many new companies. During a time when in-person communication simply wasn’t an option, NoteAlone founder Jackie O’Hara wanted to find a way to connect with her loved ones beyond the computer screen.
O’Hara recently launched NoteAlone in July, a greeting card subscription service for older adults and seniors who look forward to the daily mail. The subscription allows users to pick 12 cards throughout the year to be sent on special occasions, holidays and other important dates.
“Remembering our older loved ones, whether they live at home or in a facility, is important,” O’Hara said. “We hope our NoteAlone service provides a convenient way for people make good on their intentions of showing they care.”
While visiting her in-laws, Jackie noticed that the highlight of their day was checking the mail. Regardless of the contents, this daily ritual proved to be something that her in-laws looked forward to. This observation eventually grew into NoteAlone – a business model that would only become more relevant during the contact-free COVID-19 era.
NoteAlone’s “set it and forget it” model offers the peace of mind knowing that loved one(s) will receive a hand-crafted, customized and personalized greeting card in the mail – 12 times per year. NoteAlone saves valuable time and money spent picking and mailing greeting cards to aging loved ones. With attention to detail and timely delivery, subscribers won’t miss their loved one’s birthdays, anniversaries and other special dates.
Visiting aging or immunocompromised family members may be a complicated and difficult decision, and in many cases, flat out impossible as the pandemic continues to be a battle in our country. Thinking outside the computer screen and inside the mailbox, NoteAlone provides families around the United States with a simple, meaningful and direct way to stay in touch with their loved ones.
To learn more about NoteAlone, please visit www.notealone.com.
####
About NoteAlone
NoteAlone is an automated greeting card subscription service that takes the guesswork and hassle out of keeping in touch with your loved ones. With an annual subscription, customers can send hand-crafted, customized cards to aging family members or friends containing personalized messages catered to the recipient’s interests. Our “set it and forget it” subscription model means that you’ll never miss another birthday, anniversary or other important date. Save time and money picking out a card and paying for mailing costs – get started and learn more today at www.notealone.com.
Jackie O'Hara
Jet Marketing
+1 970-218-4797
email us here
NoteAlone Header Video