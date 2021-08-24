Gastroparesis Awareness Month Motivates Recruitment for Clinical Trial
August marks Gastroparesis Awareness Month, and a clinical trial targeting symptoms of gastroparesis is currently enrolling study participants in multiple clinic locations across the United States.
Gastroparesis (delayed stomach emptying) is characterized by symptoms that typically occur during and after eating a meal, including nausea, early fullness, unusual fullness, and abdominal pain.
The clinical study will assess the efficacy and safety of a new oral investigational (test) drug in selected adults with gastroparesis. The study physicians aim to determine whether the test drug may help to improve symptoms like nausea, abdominal pain, and feelings of fullness during and after eating. Potential participants can complete a brief, anonymous survey at www.thegpstudy.com to determine if they may be eligible for the study. Those who participate will receive study drug and study-related medical care at no cost.
According to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), approximately 5 million people in the United States are affected by gastroparesis. The number of people with gastroparesis appears to be rising, but gastroparesis is poorly understood and often difficult to diagnose. In most people, the cause is unknown (termed “idiopathic”), but possible causes include diabetes, surgeries, some medications, and illnesses. Gastroparesis Awareness Month is intended to raise community awareness about the condition.
To learn more about this clinical trial currently enrolling, clinical trial site locations across the United States, or to view qualification details, please visit www.thegpstudy.com.
About SmartPharma LLC
SmartPharma was founded by pharmacists and specializes in strategic consulting for biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies. SP studies is a wholly owned subsidiary of SmartPharma LLC and assists with identifying potential clinical trial participants for study participation. The pharmacists at SmartPharma have worked with products from proof of concept to FDA approval across a variety of therapeutic areas.
To learn more about SmartPharma and SPstudies, visit www.smartpharmainc.com.
