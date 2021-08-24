Overnight Line Painting Operations Continue this Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations will occur on various roadways in Allegheny County, Tuesday through Thursday nights, August 24-26 weather permitting.

Line painting operations requiring lane restrictions will occur each night in the following locations:

Route 65 between the Fort Duquesne Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh and Beaver County. Work will occur from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

I-376 (Parkway West) between Fort Pitt Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh and I-79 in Robinson Township. Work will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night.

Green Tree Road (Routes 121/3052) in Green Tree Borough and Scott Township. Work will occur from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

Business Loop 376 in Moon and Findlay townships. Work will occur from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday night.

Route 88 (Library Road) between the City of Pittsburgh and Washington County. Work will occur from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Dried paint can be removed with de-natured alcohol and a soft cloth. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Lines need repainting each year because of normal wear, tear, and weather. Winter maintenance activities such as plowing, spreading anti-skid materials, and studded tires are very abrasive to paint lines and can cause fading. Normal weathering caused by snow, rain, and ice also contribute to line reflectivity reduction.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area.

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #