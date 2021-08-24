PennDOT Reopens Route 63 (Red Lion Road) in Lower Moreland Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened Route 63 (Red Lion Road) over Huntingdon Valley Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, following the completion of a culvert replacement project.

PennDOT’s contractor replaced the existing 92-year-old structure, measured at 14 feet long and 20 feet wide, with a new wider precast concrete arch culvert, which is 14 feet long and 50 feet wide. The added width will improve traffic flow for the on average 13,082 vehicles that travel over the structure daily. Other improvements included storm water management, signalization, sidewalk, and ADA curb ramp upgrades.

Route 63 (Red Lion Road) culvert is one of five structures in Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties that PennDOT is repairing or replacing under a $4,948,703 project.

Structures completed under this project include:

Kaolin Road over the west branch of Red Clay Creek in Kennett Township, Chester County;

Concord Road over Green Creek in Concord Township, Delaware County; and

Brower’s Bridge (Mansion Road) over the south branch of French Creek in Warwick and East Nantmeal townships, Chester County.

Another structure in progress includes:

Route 320 (Trinity Lane) over Gulph Mills Creek in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County. Built in 1789, the Trinity Lane Bridge is also listed with the National Register of Historic Places and noted as the fifth oldest bridge in the Unites States of America.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late fall 2021.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

