Search Solution Group Appoints Terri Leach as Chief of Staff
Set to manage daily operations and strategies, Search Solution Group is thrilled to welcome Terri Leach as Chief of Staff.
We are beyond excited to welcome Terri to our family at Search Solution Group. She’s an undeniable match to our company’s culture and brings world-class leadership experience in the recruiting world.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Search Solution Group is proud to announce their new Chief of Staff, Terri Leach. Starting August 2, 2021, Leach is now in charge of running the company’s overall day-to-day operations.
Terri Leach’s expertise focuses on company-wide strategic planning, leadership development, and data analysis for maximum profitability. With an innate ability to strategically develop growth processes aligned with the business vision, Leach is considered an invaluable addition to the Search Solution Team.
Leach’s business experience stems from an influential line of leadership roles. Previously, as the Division President of CSI Professional and CSI Health, a $60M division within CSI Companies, Leach ran 4 national offices with 60 direct reports. After almost 9 years of overseeing the financial reporting, project management, and strategic planning, Leach’s performance resulted in year-over-year IFO profit.
Prior to CSI Companies, Leach held the position of Regional Director for Robert Half International – one of the world's first and largest specialized staffing firms – managing 11 offices for over 5 years.
“We are beyond excited to welcome Terri to our family at Search Solution Group. She’s an undeniable match to our company’s culture and brings world-class leadership experience in the recruiting world. We know our future can only improve with her presence and we’re thrilled that Terri chose to work with SSG amongst the many opportunities available to her. Speaking on behalf of everyone at SSG, we’re looking forward to the many positive changes her new role will have for our day-to-day operations as a whole.”
Leach obtained her Executive MBA from Jacksonville University with a specialization in Leadership and Development. She holds multiple accreditations in Business and Leadership and has been a long-term volunteer for the American Lung Society. Originating from Jacksonville, Florida, Terri is married with one daughter.
For decades, Search Solution Group has built a team of expertly trained headhunters, focused divisions, and an overflowing network of top-level talent. Their recruiters have an unmatched ability to consult with clients and candidates alike. Through a rigorous vetting process, SSG provides only the best matches for unique business needs. Search Solution Group has built a proven track record of unparalleled success in order to become the premier choice for talent placement across every industry and job function.
