IIIMPACT Digital Product Design and Development agency has been nominated into Inc. 5000 listing for 2021
Inc. magazine today revealed that IIIMPACT is #1043 on its annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
Now more than ever, it's important for companies to properly implement digital transformation processes within their organization efficiently or get left behind by their competition.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that IIIMPACT is No. 1043 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Makoto Kern
"We are honored to have been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said Makoto Kern, Founder at IIIMPACT. "This placement is a testament to our team's digital experience, dedication and the ability to adapt to an ever changing technological environment. We have helped bridge the gap between the best tech and the people that use them. Now more than ever, it is important for companies to properly implement digital transformation processes within their organization efficiently or get left behind by their competition. The credit for this honor goes to our clients, partners and team."
Makoto Kern
IIIMPACT
+1 877-388-2121
innovate@iiimpact.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn