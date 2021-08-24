Submit Release
The Missouri Senate Minute for Aug. 24: New Laws

JEFFERSON CITY — Most new laws take effect on Aug. 28. These include Senate Bill 51 & 42, which establishes provisions relating to civil actions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and Senate Bill 57, which modifies provisions relating to funding to certain organizations to deter criminal behavior.

The Missouri Senate Minute for Aug. 24: New Laws

