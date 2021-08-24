Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Creates Sweet Paid Community Gig for Middle School Kid in LA

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring creative art collage celebrating parents who work and provide for their family #celebratingparents #labordayweekend #recruitingforgood www.CelebratingParents.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land a Job You Deserve and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

The Goodie Foodie Club participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn a donation for favorite cause and sweet foodie gift card #thegoodiefoodieclub #thesweetestgigs #makepositiveimpact www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund gigs for talented kids #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a collaborative art collage celebrating working parents. And is hiring a LA girl for sweet gig to help inspire participation.

Parents contact us today to help your talented kid land the sweet paid gig...and make a positive impact!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fun loving staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a collaborative art collage celebrating parents who work (for Labor Day).

The staffing agency created sweet gig for a talented middle school girl to help inspire community participation and learn leadership skills.

On our gig, the girl will make a positive impact by inspiring middle school kids to submit drawings of their parents working (each kid will earn a $10 Starbucks gift card). Girl will also earn $10 for every successful submitted drawing (Recruiting for Good is looking for 20 kids in LA).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We celebrate working parents who are role models for their kids and future generations…Thank You for Making a Positive Impact and Using Your Talent for Good."

How Parents Help their Kid Land The Gig?

Family lives on the Westside, and at least one parent is a working professional

1. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com. Tell us why your kid is perfect for the gig.
2. In the email include your daughter's first name, school they attend, and what city do you live in.
3. Our Sweet Community Gig ends on September 5th, 2021.

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

In July 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring the kid community gig, Grateful for Pie. Kids taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write foodie reviews. www.GratefulforPie.com

Love to make a positive impact, raise money for causes; and earn sweet rewards. Join The Goodie Foodie Club, LA's Most Rewarding Experience to do it all. Simply participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a $500 donation for your cause (church, nonprofit, school); and $500 foodie gift card (chocolate, dining, wine) www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

