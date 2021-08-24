Recruiting for Good Creates Sweet Paid Community Gig for Middle School Kid in LA

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring creative art collage celebrating parents who work and provide for their family #celebratingparents #labordayweekend #recruitingforgood www.CelebratingParents.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land a Job You Deserve and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

The Goodie Foodie Club participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn a donation for favorite cause and sweet foodie gift card #thegoodiefoodieclub #thesweetestgigs #makepositiveimpact www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com