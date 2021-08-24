Online open house for SR 702 roundabout east of McKenna

Dennis Engel, multimodal planning manager, 360-357-2651

MCKENNA – A new single-lane roundabout will replace the existing two-way stop at the intersection of State Route 702 and Eighth Avenue South in Pierce County.

Starting today, Aug. 24, community members can learn more about the intersection improvement plans during an online open house. The Washington State Department of Transportation will use public feedback to help finalize the design of the roundabout near McKenna. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024.

Studies show roundabouts help reduce the potential for crashes while keeping people moving. WSDOT routinely reviews intersections in rural areas on the state highway system to find ways to reduce potential collisions.

SR 702 – 8th Avenue South roundabout open house information

When: Tuesday, Aug. 24 to Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

Where: Engage.wsdot.wa.gov

Details: The online open house will detail:

Reasons behind the project

Timeline and next steps

How to participate Free Wi-Fi access is available through the Pierce County Library System and the Timberland Regional Library System for people who wish to participate in the online open house but do not have broadband service:

Yelm Timberland Library, 210 Prairie Park St., Yelm

Eatonville Library, 205 Center St., Eatonville

Graham Library, 9202 224th St. E., Graham

Additional Wi-Fi Hotspots are available via the Washington State Department of Commerce website.