Richard Heart’s PulseChain gives largest donation in cryptocurrency history to SENS Research Foundation
Over 2,500 PulseChain followers donate $27 million to the anti-aging SENS Research Foundation during PulseChain’s pre-launch phase
We hope our cryptocurrency donation will spur other digital coins to step up their support for life-changing research.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Followers of PulseChain gave the biggest donation in cryptocurrency history to the SENS Research Foundation (SRF). Through PulseChain’s active community, over $27 million was raised in 19 days to help develop, promote, and ensure widespread access to therapies that cure and prevent the diseases and disabilities of aging. On Day 1, within the first 24 hours, approximately $20M had been raised for SENS. During the following 18 days, an additional $7 million was raised
— Richard “Heart” Schueler
"Saving lives & healing people. It's the highest & best cause any of us could have."
-Richard Heart in July 20th Ivan on Tech interview
Between July 15 and August 3, donors contributed cryptocurrency coins and tokens to the SENS Foundation via pre-determined crypto wallets. During Richard Heart’s fundraiser, the SENS Foundation received approximately $27 million from the PulseChain community – over 5 times higher than the nonprofit’s typical $5 million operating budget. These funds will be used to support anti-aging medical research for the foundation.
"SRF has been performing and funding vital research in the longevity space for over a decade now, operating on minimal funds and putting every last available dollar behind our researchers," said Acting Executive Director Lisa Fabiny Kiser. "This amount of funding from so many supporters is transformational for our organization. We finally have the means to fund every project we think is worthwhile in the rejuvenation space. We send our immense thanks and gratitude to Richard Heart and his PulseChain Followers. It is truly a new dawn for rejuvenation research."
After coming off the successful launch of the $80 billion cryptocurrency, Hex (www.hex.com), PulseChain founder, Richard “Heart” Schueler, was excited to see the outpouring of support from the PulseChain community. “I first worked with the SENS Foundation in 2006,” said Heart. “It gives me great pleasure knowing that we were able to support an organization committed to extending human life. We hope our cryptocurrency donation will spur other digital coins to step up their support for life-changing research.”
The next step for PulseChain is the public testnet, which reportedly may be launching as soon as this week or next. Following PulseChain’s public testnet period, there will be a Forkdate announcement. The Mainnet launch of PulseChain is anticipated to arrive in the months just ahead.
Follow Richard Heart on Twitter @RichardHeartWin and @PulseChaincom to stay current on new developments.
About PulseChain
PulseChain is an energy-efficient, cheaper, faster, fee-burning fork of Ethereum. Its launch will feature the largest airdrop in cryptocurrency history and increase Ethereum's value by sharing its load; thousands of Ethereum based tokens and NFTs will receive free PulseChain versions. PulseChain increases the throughput of Ethereum four times by using three-second block times. By replacing proof-of-work miners with proof-of-stake validators, PulseChain doesn't "waste" energy making it environmentally friendly.
Matthew R. Stover
Stover Creative Agency
+1 212-920-0217
email us here