Indian Techniques Unveiled To Improve Math Scores For American Students
World’s fastest mental maths system, Vedic Maths, will help American learners calculate faster
This is our gift to the United States and we are extremely passionate about eliminating the fear of mathematics through high-speed Vedic math.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vedic Maths India wants to inspire American students with new virtual programs that help to make math more engaging and strengthen academic performance. With most classrooms becoming virtual due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, parents and students have turned to online learning to advance skills in complex subjects. Vedic maths - the world’s fastest mental math system - is used in courses to help supplement learning with techniques that increase speed and accuracy, sharpen mental agility, and much more.
— Gaurav Tekriwal, Founder President of Vedic Maths Forum India
Statistics suggest that students appreciate math once they have a greater understanding of how it benefits their future career, and with increased STEM interest, mathematical success is becoming ever-important but remains elusive. According to the U.S. Department of Education’s 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), only 34% of American eighth-graders tested proficient in math. Additionally, American students ranked 30th in math on the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). With families having to learn at home because of pandemic-related school closures, students are retaining even less this year.
“Vedic Mathematics courses are aimed to help provide more depth and excitement to U.S. students who struggle in the subject,” said Gaurav Tekriwal, Founder President of Vedic Maths Forum India. “This is our gift to the United States and we are extremely passionate about eliminating the fear of mathematics through high-speed Vedic math.”
Vedic maths takes its techniques from ancient Indian math sutras that date back to over 5000 years ago, yet was rediscovered in the 20th century. These 16 sutras, or short mathematical formulas, hold the power to speed up calculations of students that give them confidence and make math fun and interesting.
Each three-month course is offered for students in grades three through 12. Accessed on Zoom or Skype, these live training sessions also offer one-on-one coaching sessions, winning test-taking strategies, and a certificate for all students who complete the lessons. Courses are $297 per month for the duration of the training.
For more information, visit https://vedicmathsindia.org/.
To watch Mr. Tekriwal’s TED talk about Vedic Maths, click here (link opens in YouTube).
###
About Vedic Maths Forum India
The Vedic Maths Forum India has been promoting Vedic Mathematics globally since 2000. It was founded by Gaurav Tekriwal and since has been conducting workshops, talks, and presentations to spread Vedic Mathematics concepts to raise the standards of numeracy world-wide. The mission of the Vedic Maths Forum is to make students love math. Through its innovative teaching approach, Vedic Maths Forum India has trained and reached over four million students in over 10 countries who continue to take advantage of this system.
Matthew R. Stover
Stover Creative Agency
+1 212-920-0217
email us here
Gaurav Tekriwal TED Talk unveiling Vedic Maths