Fecal Immunochemical DNA Tests Popularity Boosts U.S. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market

In 2020, the FIT-DNA test segment was the largest segment of the total GI endoscopic device market. FIT-DNA tests have recently gained popularity due to them being less invasive and more convenient.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the U.S. gastrointestinal endoscopic device market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. As expected, the value of the U.S. gastrointestinal endoscopic device market decreased in 2020, because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, iData forecasts that the market is projected to grow over the forecast period, primarily driven by new technological developments, a preference for less and non-invasive medicine, and demographic factors.

According to iData's U.S. Report for the Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market, the U.S. market was previously estimated at just over $3.5 billion in 2020, a 20% decrease from 2019. Moving forward, the market is expected to reach almost $5 billion by 2027. This report includes procedures, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData’s analysis covers fecal immunochemical DNA test (FIT-DNA), GI endoscopes, endoscope distal attachment caps, capsule endoscopy, virtual colonoscopy software, stenting and dilation devices, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) devices, biopsy forceps, polypectomy snares, endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) needles, endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) knifes, endoscopic submucosal dissection knives, submucosal lifting agents, specimen retrieval devices, foreign-body removal devices, hemostasis devices, enteral feeding devices, anti-reflux devices, and Barrett’s esophagus ablation devices.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Exact Sciences, Boston Scientific, and Olympus are the U.S. leaders followed by Cardinal Health and Medtronic. Moog, Cook Medical, and Avanos Medical are trailing the leaders by a substantial margin, pushing for a larger share of the U.S. market. There is a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to download a Free Research Summary of the U.S. Report for Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices. Additionally, Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device market reports for Europe and the Global markets are available.

https://idataresearch.com/product/gastrointestinal-endoscopic-devices-market-united-states/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

3 Companies to Keep an Eye on in the U.S. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market