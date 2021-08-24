Juvenile Expungement: Clear your juvenile record in Kansas

Kansas who have an arrest or conviction on their records from when they were a juvenile (under 18 years old) might be able to get that record cleared.

Kansas Legal Services has an interactive form to create a document for the Court where the arrest or conviction took place.

Watch this short video on juvenile expungement.

You must first figure out if your crime is eligible for clearing.

What juvenile adjudications can be expunged in Kansas?

Most juvenile adjudications can be expunged if:

The juvenile has reached the age of 23 or it has been 2 years since the sentence was completed;

Since the sentence was completed, there are no pending criminal cases; and

The circumstances and behavior of the juvenile warrant expungement.

What juvenile adjudications cannot be expunged in Kansas?

Murder

Manslaughter

Rape

Indecent liberties

Criminal Sodomy

Indecent solicitation

Sexual exploitation

Aggravated incest

Endangering a child

Abuse of a child

How do I expunge a Juvenile offense?

The interactive interview to create a file for Court is here: https://lawhelpinteractive.org/Interview/InterviewHome?templateId=8013

This can be filed:

·at any age, when 2 years have passed since a final discharge (sentence served and restitution paid.).

·at age 23 even if there is no final discharge.

·No felony or misdemeanor conviction after the juvenile case (although courts may often allow this when 2 years have occurred since the prior case was finalized.)

There is a $100 docket fee for filing the expungement.

This is filed in the juvenile court case, using the same case number.

Disclaimer: This is general information. For specific advice on individual matters, you should consult an attorney.