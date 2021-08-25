VAIS Technology's SEER Smart Keyless Access System for Vehicles Featured in GoodGuys 2021 New Product Showcase

An industry leader for vehicle technology has been featured.

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with VAIS Technology announced today that its SEER smart keyless access system for classic vehicles was featured in the GoodGuys 2021 Best New Product Showcase.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to be featured in the GoodGuys 2021 Best New Product Showcase,” said Dennis Hopper, executive vice president and spokesperson for VAIS Technology, which also won the Best Mobile Electronics Product Award at the 2019 SEMA show, the largest Automotive Aftermarket show in the world, where 1,300 products are entered to win the award for 16 different categories.

The GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association hosts legendary classic car shows around the United States each year, bringing together Hot Rodder’s of all kinds, families and vintage auto appreciators for weekends of good times.

Hopper explained that the company’s SEER – Smart Entry Exit Recognition - automation system for classic vehicles was recognized at Good-Guys Nationals with “Best Electrical Product” award. Based on proximity, SEER (https://www.vaistech.com/seer/) can automatically lock your car, keep the lights on as you are leaving, and turn them off once you’re gone, turn the lights on when you approach, and unlock your doors before you touch the handle.

VAIS Technology, a SEMA member, SEMA Pro member, Mobile Electronics Association (MEA) member, aims to adapt today’s vehicle technology for the everyday car. Besides SEER, the company’s two product lines help vehicle owners add satellite radio to their standard factory stereo and add Bluetooth audio to their standard factory stereo.

“Our vehicle enhancement products are preferred by auto dealers and vehicle customization professionals because they do not alter any existing factory equipment,” Hopper said, before adding, “When you add a VAIS Technology product to your car, you can rest assured that your factory-installed stereo will remain under factory warranty.”

For more information, please visit https://www.vaistech.com/about-us/ and https://www.vaistech.com/blog/.

###

About VAIS Technology

VAIS Technology was founded in 2003, at a time when vehicle technology was evolving. We have a passion for both automobiles and technology, so our goal is to provide consumers with tech features that automakers haven’t yet embraced or have implemented only on higher trim packages.

Contact Details:

8811 American Way, Unit 125

Englewood, CO 80112

United States