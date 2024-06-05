Elevated Living Expands Service Offerings with Smart Home Integrations

Chicago-based PropTech leader introduces seamless integrations with popular smart home tools and services.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Living, a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States, is expanding its service offerings with the introduction of smart home integrations. This new integration will allow residents to seamlessly control their smart home devices directly through the Elevated Living resident app.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our service offerings to include smart home integrations,” said Mr. Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living. “This new feature will allow our residents to control their smart home devices with ease and convenience, all from the palm of their hand.”

The Elevated Living resident app is a one-stop shop for residents to manage all aspects of their community living experience. With the new smart home integration, residents will be able to:

• Lock and unlock their doors

• Adjust their thermostat

• Control their lights

• View security camera footage

• And more

“We believe that this new integration will further enhance the resident experience in our communities,” said Mr. Koczwara. “By providing residents with the ability to control their smart home devices through our app, we are making their lives easier and more convenient.”

Elevated Living is committed to providing its clients with the latest and most innovative technology solutions. The company's smart home integration is just one example of how Elevated Living is working to improve the resident experience in Class A multifamily communities.

Elevated Living invites businesses and developers to join its ecosystem as integration partners. By collaborating with Elevated Living, partners can help shape the future of smart living technology. Interested parties can fill out a form on the Elevated Living website to get started.

"We're excited to collaborate with innovative partners to further enhance our platform," added Mr. Koczwara. "Together, we can create smarter, more connected communities that offer unparalleled living experiences."

To learn more about Elevated Living or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.elevatedliving.com/ or call +1 (312) 600-4968.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

Contact Details

1319 N Larrabee Street

Chicago, IL 60610

United States

