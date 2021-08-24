TxDOT Seeks Input on the RM 620 at Anderson Mill Road Project

AUSTIN – TxDOT will host a virtual public meeting to gather input on the proposed improvements on RM 620 at Anderson Mill Road from south of Foundation Road to Little Elm Trail.

The $38 million project proposes to construct 2 to 3-lane frontage roads, an elevated bypass lane in each direction through the Anderson Mill Road and El Salido Parkway intersections and non-signalized.

U-turns at both intersections. RM 620 would be separated by a variable-width median, with curb and gutter. Bicycle and pedestrian paths are also included in the project.

The virtual public meeting will be available on TxDOT.gov, keyword search “620 Anderson Mill” beginning Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. The public may submit comments on the proposed improvements using any of the following methods:

Online: TxDOT.gov keyword search “620 Anderson Mill”

Email: Matthew.Cho@txdot.gov

• Mail: TxDOT Austin District

Attn: Matthew Cho, P.E.

P.O. Box 15426

Austin TX, 78761

Comments must be received on or before Sept. 10, 2021, to be included in the official record.