Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,588 in the last 365 days.

TxDOT Seeks Input on the RM 620 at Anderson Mill Road Project

AUSTIN – TxDOT will host a virtual public meeting to gather input on the proposed improvements on RM 620 at Anderson Mill Road from south of Foundation Road to Little Elm Trail.

The $38 million project proposes to construct 2 to 3-lane frontage roads, an elevated bypass lane in each direction through the Anderson Mill Road and El Salido Parkway intersections and non-signalized.

U-turns at both intersections. RM 620 would be separated by a variable-width median, with curb and gutter. Bicycle and pedestrian paths are also included in the project.

The virtual public meeting will be available on TxDOT.gov, keyword search “620 Anderson Mill” beginning Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. The public may submit comments on the proposed improvements using any of the following methods:

  • Online: TxDOT.gov keyword search “620 Anderson Mill”
  • Email: Matthew.Cho@txdot.gov 
  • • Mail: TxDOT Austin District

             Attn: Matthew Cho, P.E. 

             P.O. Box 15426

             Austin TX, 78761

Comments must be received on or before Sept. 10, 2021, to be included in the official record.

You just read:

TxDOT Seeks Input on the RM 620 at Anderson Mill Road Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.