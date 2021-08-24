CREAN® Welcomes John Rotondo to Leadership Team

CREAN® announced the hire of John Rotondo as Aquarian CTO/Program Manager and CREAN® Systems Engineering Integration & Test team lead.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Factory technology and aerospace engineering consulting firm CREAN® announced the hire of John Rotondo for multiple leadership positions. He will serve as both Aquarian CTO/Program Manager and CREAN® Systems Engineering Integration & Test team lead.

As Aquarian CTO and Project Manager, Rotondo will work with the Engineering Services team to develop the first commercial data relay satellite system around the moon, used to provide data services to the rapidly developing CIS-Lunar economy. In his capacity as SEIT Team lead, he will help expand CREAN’s capacity to provide overall architecture; system trade studies; and requirements allocation, validation, and verification to customers.

“We are excited to welcome John to the CREAN® team,” said James Crean, President and CTO of CREAN®. “When it comes to true space system experts, John is second to none.”

Rotondo has more than 40 years of experience in program and project management, systems engineering, mission assurance, and operations of satellite and ground systems. He is experienced in hands-on technical leadership of satellite system programs and brings extensive expertise in requirement management, design, verification, and orbit operation. He has also developed and led multiple satellite mission teams; overseen the technical requirements, products, and execution; and recruited and trained mission members that have contributed to more than 60 missions.

“John will be invaluable in supporting people and capabilities of our team, working with clients to help assure we put the best people on their projects, and identifying those skill areas where we should be focusing our recruiting, sales, and marketing to aid in the growth of the company,” said Crean. “We are thrilled to have someone of John’s talent, experience, and wisdom joining our amazing leadership team.”

Prior to joining CREAN®, Rotondo served in many roles at Columbus Technologies, Boeing, and Hughes. He has and MSEE from UCLA in Circuit Theory and a BSEE from Oakland University.

CREAN® provides services to industries looking to be at the cutting edge of innovation in engineering and Smart Factory production operations. By combining engineering talent from the aerospace industry with leading Smart Factory specialists, they help their clients develop systems from ideas to full scale production. CREAN® is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) for U.S. government contracting purposes as well as the manufacturing industry sector. The firm is located at 1200 Lakeway Drive, Suite 7, in Austin, Texas. For additional information, call Crean®at (512)-337-6587 or visit https://www.creaninc.com.