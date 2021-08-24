08-24-2021 Cash 25 Winners Sold in Charleston and Fayetteville

Submit Release
CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Monday’s Cash25 drawing produced three winners, including a player who played the same numbers on three tickets, resulting in $75,000. Two other tickets, each valued at $25,000 were also purchased. The trio was sold at Mimi’s Hill Plaza at Patrick Street Plaza in Charleston, while the other $25,000 winners were sold in Charleston at Go Mart #54 on Washington Street West, and in Fayetteville at Co Mac #4 on 100 Elliotts Way.

Monday’s Cash 25 numbers were 9, 11, 12, 14, 18, and 23.

The holders of these tickets are encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Each Cash25 play costs $1.00.

