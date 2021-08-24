Submit Release
Second big game controlled hunt drawing and swan results now available

Results of the second big game and swan controlled hunt drawing have been posted through Fish and Game’s licensing system. Hunters who already have an account can check to see if they drew controlled hunt tags and, if they drew, purchase them at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com, or through the Fish and Game app. 

Applicants who provided an email address will receive an email notification informing them of their draw results, but it is the responsibility of the hunter to find out whether he or she was drawn and buy the tag.

Hunters can buy the controlled hunt tag online,  through the mobile app, at any Fish and Game license vendor, at Fish and Game offices, or by telephone at (800) 554-8685. Transactions completed over the internet or telephone have an additional convenience fee.

Any tags not drawn in the second drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. MDT on Aug. 25. A list of tags available will be posted prior to the sale on the Controlled Hunt Information webpage. 

