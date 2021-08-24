Flensburger Farhzeugbau Announced as New Sponsor for the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference
SMi Group reports: Flensburger Farhzeugbau are the latest sponsor for the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference this NovemberLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the only armoured vehicle conference dedicated to the area of survivability, this year's event will include 13 nations across the military sector including: programme managers, capability directors, and commanders, who will discuss what the nations are doing to protect their armoured vehicles and their personnel.
This year's Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference will take place in London on 15th-17th November, London UK. Providing an excellent opportunity to meet and network with key professionals within the Military and Defence sector and explore the latest developments in armoured vehicle survivability.
SMi Group are delighted to announce their latest sponsor for this conference, Flensburger Farhzeugbau - vehicle maintenance, repair, overhaul, and development and production company for civilian and military vehicles.
More about Flensburger Farhzeugbau:
The Flensburger Farhzeugbau Gesellschaft FFG is a leading company in maintenance repair and overhaul, vehicle upgrades, development, and production with over 40 years’ experience internationally. Headquartered in Flensburg Germany the founding competency of the company was initially in MRO of Bundeswehr vehicles. This sector has expanded with up to depot level maintenance, and customers’ service being available 24/7 all around the world.
This conference is a focused study on how to enhance survivability and addresses all layers of the survivability spectrum. Key capabilities that will be covered are signature management, situational awareness, armoured and blast protection, C-IED, vehicle obscuration systems, and an overall picture of integrated survivability.
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021
Conference: 16th – 17th November 2021
Focus Day: 15th November 2021
London, United Kingdom
Gold Sponsor: Leonardo
Sponsors: ABBS, Collins Aerospace, Flensburger Farhzeugbau, Microflown AVISA, Pearson Engineering, TenCate Advanced Armour
