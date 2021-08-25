How a Bad Lightning Storm Upgraded this Texas School’s PA System
EINPresswire.com/ -- Strawn ISD (Independent School District) in Texas has chosen the Carina platform to handle emergency notifications, audio paging, clock synchronization, and bell scheduling for their campus.
When lightning destroyed this Texas school district’s emergency notification system, an affordable new system was needed. Strawn ISD needed a fast solution in the midst of limited funding. Strawn struggled for years to keep their old analog PA system functioning. Things went from bad to worse when lightning struck their head end, permanently shutting down their PA system. Strawn had no additional funds available for a new system. This unfortunate event would present a real challenge for everyone involved.
Fortunately, Strawn ISD found the affordable Carina platform, created by Wahsega, to replace their PA system. The school district installed Wahsega IP Speakers in every classroom at a 50% savings thanks to Wahsega’s wiring reduction technology. Classroom emergency buttons were installed for teachers to reach out for help in a matter of seconds. In larger common areas, Wahsega IP Displays ensure that vital messages are seen and heard by both students and faculty. In the end, the school district replaced their old analog system with an all IP Carina platform without affecting their budget.
Beyond just a replacement PA system, Strawn gained the fully digital all-in-one paging system, synchronized clock and bell scheduler, classroom intercom, and emergency notification included with the default Carina platform. The Carina platform manages all of the devices along with the bell scheduler, clock synchronization, and emergency alerts from a simple to use interface.
About Wahsega
Wahsega offers a next-generation mass notification and safety IoT platform called Carina. The Carina platform protects people and buildings by linking device management with building intelligence all through a single dashboard. Through the use of Carina intelligent devices, you can get the message out to everyone in and around your education building during an emergency.
All Wahsega products are designed, developed and manufactured in the USA. For more information, visit www.wahsega.com.
Wahsega
75 5th Street NW
Suite 2170
Atlanta, GA 30308
+1 (888) 509-2379
www.wahsega.com
Caroline Dunn
When lightning destroyed this Texas school district’s emergency notification system, an affordable new system was needed. Strawn ISD needed a fast solution in the midst of limited funding. Strawn struggled for years to keep their old analog PA system functioning. Things went from bad to worse when lightning struck their head end, permanently shutting down their PA system. Strawn had no additional funds available for a new system. This unfortunate event would present a real challenge for everyone involved.
Fortunately, Strawn ISD found the affordable Carina platform, created by Wahsega, to replace their PA system. The school district installed Wahsega IP Speakers in every classroom at a 50% savings thanks to Wahsega’s wiring reduction technology. Classroom emergency buttons were installed for teachers to reach out for help in a matter of seconds. In larger common areas, Wahsega IP Displays ensure that vital messages are seen and heard by both students and faculty. In the end, the school district replaced their old analog system with an all IP Carina platform without affecting their budget.
Beyond just a replacement PA system, Strawn gained the fully digital all-in-one paging system, synchronized clock and bell scheduler, classroom intercom, and emergency notification included with the default Carina platform. The Carina platform manages all of the devices along with the bell scheduler, clock synchronization, and emergency alerts from a simple to use interface.
About Wahsega
Wahsega offers a next-generation mass notification and safety IoT platform called Carina. The Carina platform protects people and buildings by linking device management with building intelligence all through a single dashboard. Through the use of Carina intelligent devices, you can get the message out to everyone in and around your education building during an emergency.
All Wahsega products are designed, developed and manufactured in the USA. For more information, visit www.wahsega.com.
Wahsega
75 5th Street NW
Suite 2170
Atlanta, GA 30308
+1 (888) 509-2379
www.wahsega.com
Caroline Dunn
Wahsega
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn