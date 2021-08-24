RoverPass Names Kristen O’Hara as Director of Sales
RoverPass, a premier provider of Reservation Management software, is delighted to name Kristen O’Hara as its new Director of Sales.
RoverPass, an industry-leading travel site that enables travelers to book RV Parks and campgrounds, and a premier provider of Reservation Management software, is delighted to name Kristen O'Hara as its new Director of Sales.
O’Hara is a visionary and tenacious business leader with over 25 years of professional experience in partnership growth, strategic planning, B2B & consumer marketing, and team leadership to help catapult growth to businesses in the travel & tech sectors. Previously serving in strategic roles for companies such as NewBook & RMS, O’Hara has a proven record in identifying, isolating, and solving the biggest challenges faced by businesses in the industry today.
After considering similar positions at multiple tech & travel companies, O’Hara chose RoverPass as her next home because of its position in the space thanks to its comprehensive solutions, strategic partnerships, and industry-leading reach of over 30 million travelers.
“I am honored to be a part of the innovative group of people at RoverPass,” says O’Hara. “Our focus on delivering new and innovative streamlined technology solutions to our campgrounds and the RVing community continues to make us one of the leading players in this space. What a great time to be working in Outdoor Hospitality.”
O’Hara is a graduate of Cornell University’s prestigious School of Hotel Administration and holds an Advanced Hospitality Revenue Management Certification from Cornell as well as a Outdoor Hospitality Professional Certificate from the National Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds.
“Kristen is a tremendous talent with a proven track record of delivering results and consistently outperforming the competition,” says Ravi Parikh, CEO of RoverPass. “We’re thrilled to have her join the RoverPass family and continue our explosive growth while streamlining the booking process for travelers and helping RV park and campground owners better manage their businesses.”
About RoverPass
RoverPass is the next great travel marketplace that gives travelers the ability to search and book an RV site or campground for their next amazing vacation, while also driving bookings and revenue for RV park and campground owners through roverpass.com and our expansive partner network. The RoverPass commitment to RV parks and campgrounds includes the best Central Reservation System tools that are perfectly suited for managing, tracking, and optimizing all of their business needs.
For more information, visit roverpass.com and follow us on Facebook @roverpass.
