SpinifexIT Announces Significant Enhancements To Its Strato Document Generation Solution

Strato by SpinifexIT - SAP SuccessFactors Document Generation Solution

Latest release includes additional workflow automation and document storage for employee lifecycle documents created with SAP SuccessFactors HXM solutions

This update makes Strato even more equipped to cover the full employee document lifecycle - from document generation and distribution to storage - alongside SAP SuccessFactors workflow. ” — Gregory Tutt

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinifexIT today announced the latest release of Strato, its innovative document management solution for SAP SuccessFactors. The new release contains updates that enable even tighter integration with a customer’s HXM processes through the addition of highly customizable workflow automations and new document storage capabilities.

Strato enables smart HR and Payroll document generation and automated communications directly from SAP SuccessFactors. Each document workflow is flexible and can be modified to precisely fit an organization’s unique internal processes. Strato eliminates the need for manual document generation and routing effort, making HR and Payroll processes more seamless and efficient.

Gregory Tutt, Strato Global Architect says, “With this release, we continue to add innovation to Strato. This update makes Strato even more equipped to cover the full employee document lifecycle - from document generation and distribution to storage - alongside SAP SuccessFactors workflow. Having this much flexibility allows Strato to be the preferred method of document generation, signing, and storage for SAP SuccessFactors customers.”



NEW FEATURES

The new solution update also enables Strato customers to:

Leverage automated communications and triggers to further expedite document routing, approval, and e-signing processes

Strengthen data privacy compliance by setting automated document expiry and deletion dates

Improve employee communications and engagement by making the movements and promotion process more transparent and seamless

Integrate Strato with 3rd party applications such CRM and internal ticketing systems

AVAILABILITY

The new Strato release will be available to customers at the end of August. To learn more about this update, you may view the full release summary here. Visit the Strato Website for more information or purchase Strato directly from the SAP Store.

Strato Document Generation for SAP SuccessFactors | Powered by SpinifexIT