SpinifexIT Releases Major Updates Across SAP Payroll and SAP SuccessFactors Integrated Solutions

The global HXM and Payroll solutions developer launches its latest solution release on October 8, 2021

We continue to evolve our solutions based on our customers’ needs and over the last 12 months, we have shifted our priority to support our customers who are migrating to the cloud with HXM Move” — Darren Souter

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, SpinifexIT announced the scheduled release of its second major 2021 software update (2021.R2). The update includes new solution features that accelerate payroll migration to the cloud, de-risk Employee Central Payroll implementations, improve SAP Payroll Control Center configuration abilities and extend the features available for the creation of robust SAP Payroll and SAP SuccessFactors reports.

SpinifexIT Co-Founder and Global Solutions Architect Darren Souter says, “We continue to evolve our solutions based on our customers’ needs and over the last 12 months, we have shifted our priority to support our customers who are migrating to the cloud with HXM Move. This is why we have built out Easy Migration and Easy Go Live - two powerful Employee Central Payroll implementation solutions that offer huge time savings and dramatically reduce the cost and effort spent on payroll transformation.”

Darren Souter adds, “I am incredibly proud of the continued growth and success of the Easy Suite solutions and how SpinifexIT continues to align its product vision and direction with the needs of the SAP customers.”



New Features

The new solution update enables SpinifexIT customers to:

- Further streamline and transform their cloud implementation and migration with Easy Migration and Easy Go Live through the addition of pre-delivered content and key features from SpinifexIT’s data copying solution, Easy Clone.

- Have better flexibility and access to SAP SuccessFactors fields while building their custom reports with the Easy Reporter web reporting solution

- Speed up their SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central data copying processes

- Improve payroll reporting, error analysis, reconciliation, and employee inquiry resolution by integrating Easy Help Desk with Easy PCC, a solution built to easily implement and configure Payroll Control Center



Availability

The 2021.R2 release will be available to customers on October 8, 2021. View SpinifexIT’s latest release highlights here. You can learn more, schedule a demo, or upgrade to the latest SpinifexIT Easy Suite solutions by contacting info@SpinifexIT.com.



About SpinifexIT

SpinifexIT believes that with the right technology and the right partner, you can accomplish your SAP SuccessFactors HXM and Payroll goals with confidence.

Whether you are just beginning your cloud HXM journey or you have already moved to the cloud, SpinifexIT’s innovative solutions will help guide you by driving Payroll and HR operational efficiency and automation, improving payroll processes, improving operational and transactional reporting, increasing data accuracy and anonymization, minimizing compliance risks, and supporting both migrations and new SAP SuccessFactors implementation projects.

SpinifexIT’s world class solutions are leveraged by many Fortune 500 companies worldwide and run on SAP’s on-premise, hybrid, and cloud platforms. The solutions include Easy Migration, Easy Go Live, Easy Reporter, Easy Clone and Strato Documents.

SpinifexIT is a certified SAP Partner and its solutions are available at the SAP Store.