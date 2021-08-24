Acclaimed Author and Speaker Howard H. Prager To Address The ATD International Conference & Exposition

Will Unveil His New Book Make Someone’s Day: Becoming A Memorable Leader in Work and Life

The most powerful and impactful words a person can say are, you made my day” — Howard H. Prager

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally renowned speaker, Howard H. Prager, President of Advance Learning Group will be speaking August 29 and August 30 at the ATD International Conference & Exposition at the Salt Lake Palace Convention Center at 100 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101. On August 29th, Prager will be speaking on “Subcontracting in Our Continuously Changing World” at 12:30 PM ET in Convention Center Room 355 D. On August 30th, Prager will be discussing, “What to Learn from Great Bosses in Challenging Times” at 7 PM ET in Convention Center room 151. Prager an acclaimed author, speaker, executive coach, and leadership consultant will be unveiling his long-anticipated book, Make Someone’s Day: Becoming A Memorable Leader in Work and Life (ISBN 978-1-64663-441-5, Kohler Books, 2021) at the conference. The book will be released worldwide on September 21, 2021. Prager will be autographing copies of the book at the conference. The hardcover edition of the book retails for $25.95.

“I am thrilled to be speaking at the ATD International Conference & Exposition and even more thrilled to give attendees a sneak preview of Make Someone’s Day: Becoming A Memorable Leader in Work and Life”, said Howard H. Prager. “This book has been a labor of love and its message is something that I know can impact people both professionally and personally. It is a message that I practice every day.

“The most powerful and impactful words a person can say are, you made my day,” continued Prager. “I learned this years ago as I recount in the book. For leaders it is a way to inspire and motivate staff and colleagues. In everyday life it is a heart-lifting way to show those around you and perfect strangers that you care.”

The premise behind Make Someone’s Day is that you haven’t just committed an act of kindness when you hear those words. You have done something at the right time and in the right way that may turn someone’s day or even life around, inspire and motivate them, or get them unstuck. With many examples and short exercises, Make Someone’s Day teaches you how to make people feel like VIPs. The book includes an easy to learn model, the VIP method, that helps people improve their success rate in making someone’s day. It includes examples and exercises in every chapter that will allow you to embark on making someone’s day. It also provides the neuroscience behind Prager’s concept. It is ideal for training programs, as well as everyday life. It is both a business book and self-help book in one, ideal for numerous audiences.

