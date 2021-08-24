Commonwealth Commercial Hires Scott Keeton as New Sales & Leasing Lead

Commonwealth Commercial Partners Scott R. Keeton, Managing Director of Sales & Leasing at CCP.

It is a privilege to have this award-winning CRE professional as a colleague at CCP.” — Mark W. Claud, CEO & Partner of Commonwealth Commercial Partners

RICHMOND, VA., U.S.A., August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Commercial Partners is pleased to announce that Scott R. Keeton has joined the company as the Managing Director of Sales & Leasing, operating from the corporate headquarters in Richmond. In his new role at CCP, he will be responsible for managing the firm’s sales and leasing operations in the Richmond and Hampton Roads regions, which currently includes more than 340 properties with over 4 million square feet and 3,900 acres under listing agreements.

A commercial real estate professional with over 20 years of experience in the CRE industry, Scott has spent the last five years working in corporate real estate at Dominion Energy. In that position, he led and advised business units in their real estate acquisitions and dispositions, executed transactions on behalf of various units within the company, and created value with existing assets, among other responsibilities such as negotiating leases and analyzing portfolios of various companies to create efficiencies.

Earlier, Scott had worked at Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL), where he developed a consulting and brokerage practice focused primarily on industrial and redevelopment projects. During his tenure with JLL, he earned multiple CoStar Power Broker awards. Prior to JLL, he rose to associate director at GVA Advantis, representing a multitude of tenants and landlords in their real estate dealings. He earned several awards including Top Five Producer, CoStar Power Broker, and Bronze Production Awards. He began his CRE career in research at Cushman & Wakefield in Washington, D.C.

Scott holds a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University and a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Virginia. As a noted expert in the CRE industry, he has been quoted in articles in the Washington Post and Virginia Business. Scott won a GRACRE Best Industrial Deal Award for his efforts on the site selection and lease of the Stone Brewing manufacturing and distribution plant in Richmond.

“We are delighted to welcome Scott to our management team at Commonwealth Commercial,” said Mark W. Claud, CEO and Partner of Commonwealth Commercial Partners. “He brings a unique and impressive depth of experience in sales and leasing that will support CCP’s growth trajectory in the 2020s and beyond. It is a privilege to have this award-winning CRE professional as a colleague at CCP.”

For more information about Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC, visit commonwealthcommercial.com.