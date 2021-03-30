VIRGINIA COUNCIL ON PROBLEM GAMBLING WELCOMES NEW MEMBER BALLY’S CORPORATION

~ Company Becomes First to Join Council Out of Three Finalists In Richmond Casino Selection Process ~

Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY)

We are extremely pleased that Bally's has joined our Council as a Platinum Member ... It's important that industry stakeholders take the forefront to ensure gambling doesn't become harmful" — Carolyn E. Hawley, Ph.D., President of VACPG

RICHMOND, VA., U.S.A., March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (“VACPG”) today announced its newest Platinum member, Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY), a leading U.S. provider of land-based gaming and interactive entertainment. Bally’s was recently selected as one of three finalists by the City of Richmond to develop and operate a casino resort in Richmond, Virginia, and is the only finalist that is a member of VACPG. The membership signifies the company’s intention to promote responsible gaming practices in the RVA community and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

VACPG works to increase public awareness of problem gambling, ensure the widespread availability of treatment for problem gamblers and their families, and to encourage research and programs for prevention and education.

Bally’s submitted a proposal to the City of Richmond to develop and operate the "Bally's Richmond Casino Resort," a $650 million world class, destination resort, hotel and casino. The decision to join VACPG came after the City of Richmond selected Bally’s casino proposal as a finalist on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

“We are extremely pleased that Bally’s has joined our Council as a Platinum Member. Their support helps our efforts to keep gambling in the Commonwealth of Virginia recreational,” said Dr. Carolyn E. Hawley, Ph.D., President of VACPG. “It’s important that industry stakeholders take the forefront to ensure gambling doesn’t become harmful or perceived as a form of investment for people who may be prone to problem gambling behaviors.”

Making it the third gaming industry operator to join VACPG, along with WynnBet and Caesars Entertainment, Bally’s membership will help the Council fund the services that it provides Virginians who are seeking help with problem gambling or citizens in this state who are concerned about the gambling behaviors of friends or family. Such services include training problem gambling counselors and operating the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline which directs callers to get the help they need. The Council also works to raise awareness of gambling disorder and provide education and prevention services.

George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally’s Corporation, said, “We are proud to be the first Richmond casino project bidder to join the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling, and believe this membership is indicative of our commitment to the RVA community. Bally’s is deeply committed to responsible gaming, and to making a positive impact on our local communities. In 2020, we spent more than 4,500 hours conducting responsible gaming training, ensuring employees at all properties across our national footprint are prepared to provide assistance to players or guests in need. We look forward to partnering with VACPG on initiatives to promote responsible gaming practices across the State to continue demonstrating how Bally’s is for RVA.”

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please call VACPG’s confidential and toll free helpline at: 1-888-532-3500.

About the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling

The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling’s mission aims to increase public awareness of problem gambling, ensure the widespread availability of treatment for problem gamblers and their families, and to encourage research and programs for prevention and education. VACPG maintains a neutral stance on gambling.

About Bally’s Corporation

Bally’s Corporation currently owns and manages 11 casinos across seven states, a horse racetrack and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With approximately 6,000 employees, the Company’s operations include 12,890 slot machines, 443 game tables and 2,904 hotel rooms. Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, Ind.), Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, Ill.), and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa (Lake Tahoe, Nev.), as well as the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, Pa., Bally’s will own and manage 15 casinos across 11 states. Bally’s also maintains a multi-year market access partnership with Elite Casino Resorts, through which it will provide mobile sports betting in Iowa, as well as a temporary sports wagering permit to conduct online sports betting in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BALY.”

