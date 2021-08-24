A New DeFi Platform in Binance SmartChain is about to hit the Bull Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- DeFi contracts has exploded back in 2017 from US$2.1 million to US$6.9 billion. Since the massive rise in the value of all tradeable tokens in all of these Decentralized Platforms. It is now around US$48 billion market size despite the 45% decline back in July plunging to nearly $40bn in a month caused by a significant price changes of almost 100 different cryptocurrencies, and also the growing transaction fees of Ethereum which was the main cryptocurrency of use within DeFi.
This is why a new DeFi platform based in Binance Smart Chain is expected to go on it’s beta testing stages on this coming September 27 - September 29 whereas whitelisted stakeholders get to be the first to experience the limited trading and staking positions during the listing launch.
DeFinance : Community Founded Decentralized Exchange
Definance is a Decentralized Exchange powered by Binance Smart Chain with built-in AMM Automated Market Making Protocol that allows anyone to trade, list and convert BEP-20 tokens fast and efficiently. Compare to Uniswap and Pancake Swap, Sushi Swap , Definance provides a user experience with simplicity and easy use of liquidity pools as well as allowing the stakeholders to earn from the volume of the Exchange using the fully automated distribution of fees using the Native token DEFIN and accessibility to the Alpha Governance voting mechanism where stakeholders can vote on Proposals or changes submitted by the community.
What is DeFinance?
We are all familiar with the increase of DAPP Development in The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) as it entered the market back on September 1, 2020. It was an impressive move of Binance to design and release this fourth-generation blockchain to run in parallel to Binance Chain. BSC is designed to be more scalable and more advanced than the earlier chains; it is developed to be capable of managing high volumes of transactions yet still offer the faster block confirmation and cheaper transactions. Binance Smartchain network features ultra-high performance and is highly capable of producing a block every 3 seconds.
BEP-20
Ethereum was known to be the Father of smart contracts although one of the biggest disadvantages in Ethereum network is the use of gas fees and the confirmation takes longer than it was before due to the high consumption and congestion that are happening in the network. On the other hand, BSC also enables the creation of smart contracts and introduces the staking mechanism for the native token of Binance (BNB). Binance released the BEP-20 token standard , a counterpart for ERC 20 Token standard of Ethereum which allows the ERC 20 Holders to easily switch their network and migrate their ERC20 token development to BEP20 in a simpler and much easier way.Trading BEP-20 tokens uses the lowest consumption of Gas fees which resolves most of the common issues faced by ERC20 traders.
What Problems Does DeFinance Solve?
DeFinance helps to provide solutions to various issues in the market. The platform constantly updates and creates viable solutions and issues faced by traders using Pancakeswap and Through its innovative approach and commitment to security, PancakeSwap has secured itself as a viable alternative to the current DeFi and DEX leader, Uniswap.
Definance aims to provide the community stakeholders consisting of a growing number of members globally to eliminate all security issues, high consumption of Gas fees and move its way to exit the Ethereum ecosystem. What is special about The Binance Smart Chain was the core development team developed a more cost-effective alternative to all users. With the help of this strategy DeFinance Platform stands out among the rest.
Governance Token Mechanism
“You stake , Your rules.”
Have you ever wondered how to earn passively by doing nothing? DeFinance offers this unique way for the stakeholders to earn passively just by staking or leaving their assets in the DeFinance vault where the native asset of DeFinance is called DEFIN . DeFin uses the latest alpha governance token functionality and Stakeholders will have the advantages to vote on the new coins getting listed on the platform.
Financial Freedom on its core.
Storing your assets in a regular wallet won’t give you much benefits since it does not earn interest, in DeFinance , all stakeholders who will stake and leave their cryptocurrencies will be able to earn interest passively and receive a stable currency which is rumored to be backed by multiple currencies.
In the next 12 days Definance will open a community incentives as you introduce DeFinance to your friends and family, You will be able to earn 10% Stable coin straight to your wallet and an additional 5% bonus when your friends refer their friends, a Unique way and strategy to increase the numbers of the community.
To know more about the Platform,
visit their website https://www.definance.app/
Telegram announcement page: https://t.me/definance_app
Reddit: https://reddit.com/user/hellodefinance
Twitter: https://twitter.com/definanceapp
Natasha Nicolaiva
