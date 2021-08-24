Tan France Announced as Main Keynote Speaker at Unite 21, Unily’s employee experience conference
Tan France will be joining Louis Theroux to headline Unily's three-day virtual employee experience conference taking place Sep 21-23.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unily, the leading enterprise employee experience platform provider, has today announced British-American fashion designer, author, and star of Netflix’s Queer Eye, Tan France, has been added to the line-up of its employee experience conference, Unite 21. Tan will be discussing the topic of diversity and inclusion in his session, ‘The power of difference’, and will be joining Louis Theroux as headline speakers at the event.
Unite 21 brings together the world’s leading enterprises to learn, network, get inspired, and have fun at a free three-day virtual conference. Streaming live from both London and New York, the event is aimed at enterprises on a global scale who want to learn more about how to adapt and shape the future of work. With tailored break-out sessions and dedicated topic discussions for internal communicators, HR and IT alike, there’s engaging insights, advice and content for everyone.
“We are so excited to have Tan France join our line-up,” commented Chris Saville, CMO at Unily. “The purpose of Unite is to bring together companies and employees on a global scale to exchange ideas and make connections, and we can’t think of anyone more suitable to talk about the power of difference and belonging in our modern world than Tan. We are certain his session will be inspiring to all.”
Also confirmed for Unite 21’s top tier line-up includes:
• Louix Theroux’s keynote on human connection in the digital era
• A behind-the-scenes look into how Johnson & Johnson launched their award-winning digital workplace, with Ping Chao - Head of Product, People Experience Platform
• Crayola’s Executive Communications and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager, Karen Kelly, and Solutions Architect, Andrew Willis, who will be explaining how Crayola has successfully united its frontline and HQ employees
• A forecast for intranet development with industry experts from Digital Workplace Group, Forrester, and ClearBox Consulting
• Nancy Speidel, Founder and CEO at iSAW International, who will be talking about how to use technology to advance diversity, equity and inclusion
To grab tickets for the event and to see an up-to-date schedule of all sessions, please visit: https://www.unily.com/unite
About Unily
Unily is the award-winning enterprise employee experience platform designed for the world’s leading enterprises to connect, inform, and engage globally diverse workforces with a meaningful digital experience. The fully-integrated platform supports effective communication, productivity, networking, and knowledge management across the enterprise, offering a futureproof and agile development framework to rapidly deliver features and integrations.
The company is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified for its information security management standards, and is fully WCAG 2.1 AA compliant. Unily serves its customers globally through offices in Surrey, UK; New York; Seattle, and Sydney. www.unily.com
