Expanding Possibilities in Property Listing and Management Beyond the Skyline
Ziba Property Launches a New Innovative Solution for Property Listing and Management
A revolutionazing feature of Ziba is to brings more opportunities to agents, by pre notifications, compared to traditional listing platforms, where agents usually have to do their own prospecting.”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My App Spaces, Inc., a Beyond Apps Group company, has launched Ziba Property, a new real estate platform that enables convenient property listing and management online.
— Nader Saleh
Ziba Property, formerly atMyCondo, is a global property listing and management app designed for comprehensive property and business management in one easy-to-use platform. The app connects property agents, seekers, managers, owners, tenants, and business & service vendors to create a seamless experience in property search, management, and sales.
“One of the noticeable uniqueness of this app is that it brings more opportunities to agents compared to traditional listing platforms, where agents usually have to do their own prospecting. Once registered owners on Ziba Property list their property, agents with matching covered areas or properties will automatically receive a notification. This very unique feature, which is not available before, is expected to revolutionize seller-buyer-agent intercommunication,” Nader Saleh, CEO and founder of Beyond Apps Group expressed.
Ziba Property offers a user-friendly interface with search efficiency and reliability. The app's unique design also allows users to register for multiple roles in one account. For example, a tenant who has a business can sign up for both a tenant and a business & services vendor role. The app user can then receive announcements from the property manager while also promoting their business to others in the neighborhood. By integrating several enhanced features, Ziba Property allows users to enjoy the following functionalities:
Property Listing
Ziba Property’s efficient design makes property listing more convenient and reliable for real estate agents and sellers. The app provides easy-to-use tools for agents to manage all interactions with potential buyers and sellers. As Saleh explained, Ziba Property enables agents to automatically receive notifications whenever an owner or seller lists a property located in the agent's covered location. This feature aims to help real estate agents expand their property portfolios with less effort.
Property Management
Ziba Property also aims to promote green property management by empowering paperless practices. The app provides a comprehensive online solution in property management. With Ziba Property, landlords and property managers no longer need to post announcements or print a lot of documents. The Document Directory, Important Contacts, Event Calendar, and Announcement features, as well as received parcels, notifications, and automatic facility reservation, make it easier for managers to monitor and communicate important documents, updates, and announcements with tenants and property owners.
Nearby Property Search
With its innovative features, Ziba Property aims to make property search a much enjoyable and convenient experience for aspiring homeowners and property seekers. Users can search and view rental properties or properties for sale in their dream neighborhoods. They can also filter searches based on their preferred home features and price range for more efficient property hunting.
Real-time Communication
Ziba Property is integrated with a messaging feature that allows users to send and receive messages, either in public or private, on the app in real-time. ChatNet, Ziba Property's in-app messaging feature, enables tenants, owners, and managers to stay connected with others living in the same property — whether property managers want to send updates to owners or tenants want to contact their property managers. Unlike other apps, Ziba Property also allows users to use aliases and hide their registered phone numbers to maintain the privacy of their personal information.
Business Management
Aside from property management, Ziba Property provides a platform for establishments and professionals to list their businesses and services and be seen by users near their neighborhood. Business and service vendors can receive and accept requests, as well as send quotations through the app.
The launch of Ziba Property aligns with Beyond Apps Group's commitment to develop innovative apps with enhanced features that are not often found in other existing software products. Ziba Property raises the bar in property and business management by offering unique functionalities, with the same affordability, to empower users to be more efficient, creative, and results-focused.
The Ziba Property app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The use of this software, as well as all posts and advertising, is free during the promotional period. For further information, contact Ziba Property at info@zibaproperty.com
###
https://www.beyond-apps-group.com/ziba
https://www.ziba-property.com/
http://blog.ziba-property.com/
Jocille Morito
Beyond Apps Group
info@zibaproperty.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn