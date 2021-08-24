Creating Unique Opportunities for Streamers and Content Creators
ViuLive Launches New Monetization Feature for Streamers
Sending virtual gifts to their favorite streamers, which can be converted to cash, will allow viewers to engage more in the platform. We want ViuLive to be a vibrant digital ecosystem”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViuLive, a multi-live streaming and multi-view app, has launched its new monetization feature to provide streamers and content creators with new ways to earn money for live streams and video on-demand on ViuLive.
ViuLive is an innovative streaming platform that enables content creators to stream and broadcast live content from multiple cameras, angles, and locations. With its new monetization feature, ViuLive has joined other streaming platforms in content monetization to reward creators who add creative value to the ViuLive community.
Monetization is the process of generating revenue in exchange for the value one provides. Allowing content developers to monetize their live streams helps them grow their channel and create more fun and meaningful content. As video takes over the consumer and social media experience, ViuLive is opening more opportunities for more creators to boost revenue by giving them the tools to manage, distribute, and monetize their content.
“Our content creators are key in building the ViuLive community and keeping it fun and engaging. We want to provide other means to profit from content creation, whether it would be one of their revenue streams, a primary source of income, or a lifeline during the pandemic,” says Nader Saleh, chairman and founder of Beyond Apps Group.
By enabling the monetization feature, ViuLive also allows viewers to express their appreciation and gratitude to talented streamers. “Sending virtual gifts to their favorite streamers, which can be converted to cash, will allow viewers and other ViuLive users to engage more in the platform. We want ViuLive to be a vibrant digital ecosystem that promotes creative growth for content creators and their audience,” Saleh explained.
Viewers can purchase ViuBits, the virtual currency of ViuLive, and send them as virtual gifts to their favorite streamers either during a live stream or while watching video on-demand. Once content creators accumulate the payment threshold, they can cash out their ViuBits.
The demand for video content will continue to increase and there will be new opportunities for all content creators to grow revenue and build their brand based on their expertise and social network connections. ViuLive is the ideal platform especially for small and new streamers looking to maximize the value of their creativity in content creation and development. “As video streaming competition ramps up, we want to help lower the barriers of entry for our subscribers. Being a new platform, there's less competition. New streamers can easily grow and reach their audience in our platform compared to other existing streaming services,” Saleh added.
With multiple unique features, ViuLive aims to bring users to a different level of live streaming experience. ViuLive’s innovative design allows streamers to broadcast an event or story from multiple cameras and different angles and locations, while allowing all streams of a related event to be viewed simultaneously. Unlike other video streaming services available in the market, ViuLive gives viewers the power to choose which view and angle they would like to focus on from the thumbnails available on the screen. This platform is perfect for streaming events such as tutorials, training, concerts, sports action, yoga classes, cooking lessons, lifestyle presentations, and many more.
The ViuLive app is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. From gaming streamers to video developers, entertainers, daily vloggers, and beauty enthusiasts, eligible ViuLive users can enjoy the monetization feature starting today.
