NETRONIC Software and ProjectPro announce integration partnership empowering the construction industry
Visual Jobs Scheduler (VJS) for ProjectPro brings visual project planning and resource scheduling capabilities to the all-in-one construction software.
We are excited to launch the VJS for ProjectPro enhanced additional functionality to make ProjectPro the all-in-one construction accounting software.”AACHEN, NRW, GERMANY, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NETRONIC Software, a leading visual scheduling software vendor, and ProjectPro365 (a Netsmartz company) today announced the availability of an integration between NETRONIC's VJS software and ProjectPro365's all-in-one construction software ProjectPro to help construction companies gain operational agility with visual project planning and resource scheduling. The integrated product is called VJS for ProjectPro.
— Ed Williams, ProjectPro Product Manager
The construction software ProjectPro builds on Microsoft's rapidly growing business management system Dynamics 365 Business Central. Thanks to Business Central, Microsoft has become a leader in the market for cloud-based ERP systems tailored to the needs of SMB customers. Thus, built on a strong foundation, ProjectPro simplifies the business operations of construction companies with integrated construction account and project management capabilities. These capabilities include job quoting, project accounting, job material planning, subcontractor management, and more.
With the VJS for ProjectPro construction customers now get visual scheduling capabilities that integrate the time-planning and resource-scheduling of projects. The VJS for ProjectPro comes both with a project timeline Gantt chart and with a resource Gantt chart. It provides full transparency of the construction projects. Project managers can easily make drag & drop changes to their project schedule, and thus seamlessly update all project data in the ProjectPro ERP system.
Martin Karlowitsch, CEO and Co-Owner of NETRONIC Software, comments: "We have more than 40 years of experience developing powerful and flexible Gant charts for visual scheduling. Our visual scheduling extensions for Dynamics 365 Business Central have become the growth driver of our company. However, we are not the most knowledgeable people when it comes to a construction site. Hence, we are excited that we could team up with ProjectPro on that matter. Through this collaboration, we broaden the scope of their construction vertical solution empowering ProjectPro customers to achieve more. The VJS for ProjectPro is a ProjectPro-branded product and will be solely sold and implemented by ProjectPro experts."
And Ed Williams, the ProjectPro Product Manager, says: "We specifically designed ProjectPro for construction firms to integrate data, provide intelligent transaction processing, as well as robust capabilities in generating analytical reports. At the same time, for years, we implemented the Visual Jobs Scheduler to fulfill the scheduling requirements and enable our customers to schedule their resources all within the same database. They can benefit from directly scheduling their employees, equipment, and subcontractors all in a single solution. We are excited to launch the VJS for ProjectPro enhanced additional functionality to make ProjectPro the all-in-one construction accounting software.”
About NETRONIC Software
NETRONIC Software (www.netronic.com) from Aachen (Germany) is a leading supplier of visual scheduling software. Our mission is to enable every SMB organization to achieve operational with visual scheduling. Operational agility is a proven way for organizations to operate and grow in unpredictable environments. It makes organizations flexible, responsive, and robust. Visual scheduling is a proven technique to become operationally agile. We provide software solutions for three different types of users: First, we offer a complete suite of visual scheduling apps for users of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Second, we have a cloud-based stand-alone production scheduling software for small high-mix low-volume manufacturers that do not work with Business Central. Third, we provide software developers with visual scheduling development tools to efficiently build visual schedulers for their applications.
About ProjectPro
ProjectPro (www.projectpro365.com) is a division of Netsmartz LLC global group of companies. Netsmartz has been headquartered in Rochester NY and expanded to over 8 global locations with over 1000 team members. Netsmartz is focused to provide organizations with IT solutions and services to suit your business needs. From CRM & ERP solutions, custom software development to infrastructure services, their dedicated team of professionals have you covered. ProjectPro holds the potential to integrate your crucial job quoting, project accounting, resource management for labor and equipment, material planning, customer relationships, and now visual scheduling, all in a single database.
