NETRONIC launches new versions of visual scheduling extensions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

AACHEN, NRW, GERMANY, July 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- New versions of the Visual Advanced Production Scheduler, the Visual Production Scheduler, and the Visual Jobs Scheduler for Dynamics 365 Business Central released and approved by Microsoft for a listing in AppSource.NETRONIC Software, a leading visual scheduling software vendor, launched new versions of its visual scheduling apps for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. These apps directly integrate with the ERP system. They provide visual scheduling capabilities to users of the system without the need of moving the data outside the system. Visual scheduling helps customers to better understand and manage complex scheduling data. Thus, using these apps provides them with operational agility.The Visual Advanced Production Scheduler (VAPS) is the first finite capacity scheduling extension that fully integrates into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. With the current release of version 1.6, the VAPS got enhanced by considering both the send-ahead quantity and the queue time. Thus, the VAPS now offers an even more precise scheduling experience. In addition to this, the search capabilities of the VAPS got enhanced. Users can find (and scroll to) distinct production orders, operations, and sales orders much quicker than before. Finally, NETRONIC further enhanced the API of the VAPS following its strategy to make the visual scheduling extensions extensible. As an example, the API enhancements allow customers to show and use flow fields in the graphical planning board.The Visual Production Scheduler (VPS) is the drag & drop scheduling frontend to the standard manufacturing module of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. To some extent, the VPS is the "little brother" of the VAPS. Hence, the enhancements with the current release of version 1.11 mirror the VAPS: Support of send-ahead quantity and queue time, more search capabilities, and enhanced API. Moreover, both the loading and the reloading performance could get improved.The Visual Jobs Scheduler (VJS) is the resource scheduling and project planning drag & drop frontend to the standard jobs/resources modules of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. With the new version 1.11, the VJS supports an entirely new approach to scheduling resources and tasks. Other than before (and other than Business Central foresees), users now can schedule an average resource utilization on the job planning line level as well. They can give a budget ("the employee should need a maximum of 24 hours net working time to complete the task") and a timeframe ("they should complete this within the next three weeks") per job planning line. This planning with an average resource load is new and provides users with much more project and resource planning options and flexibility. In addition to this, users now can define both data and view filters on job task level. As with VAPS and VPS, the VJS now also has further improved search capabilities and an enhanced API.Martin Karlowitsch, CEO and Co-Owner of NETRONIC Software, comments: ""About NETRONIC SoftwareNETRONIC Software from Aachen (Germany) is a leading supplier of visual scheduling software. Our mission is to enable every SMB organization to achieve operational with visual scheduling. Operational agility is a proven way for organizations to operate and grow in unpredictable environments. It makes organizations flexible, responsive, and robust. Visual scheduling is a proven technique to become operationally agile. We provide software solutions for three different types of users: First, we offer a complete suite of visual scheduling apps for users of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Second, we have a cloud-based stand-alone production scheduling software for small high-mix low-volume manufacturers that do not work with Business Central. Third, we provide software developers with visual scheduling development tools to efficiently build visual schedulers for their applications.

