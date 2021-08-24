VP Exclusive Announces Soul Healing Sundays 11:11 am PDT
Veronica Parks is a Soul Healer, Wellness Coach and the founder of VP Exclusive. She helps people release negative emotions from the past and live their life's purpose.
Clear the past, fall in love with life, unleash spiritual gifts with soul healer Veronica ParksLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veronica Parks, soul healer and wellness coach with VP Exclusive announces Soul Healing Sundays each week starting at 11:11 am Pacific Time. Soul Healing Sundays offers education, insights, biohacks, and guided meditations to cleanse the soul, clear out negative energies from the past, unleash spiritual gifts, discover the superpowers that lie within, and fall in love with life. Soul Healing Sundays are open to the public at no cost to guide attendees to reset their energy in preparation for a week of success and a lifetime of joy and prosperity.
“As we go through life, we take on other people’s energy, negativity or weighted problems that are not ours. This heavy energy can be draining,” says Parks who works one-on-one and in groups with people to clear energies from the past and reprogram the mind to create happier, more productive and fulfilling lives. “This is why sometimes you may get a full night sleep, but you still don’t feel refreshed when you wake up in the morning. Soul Healing Sundays are designed to clear emotional blocks, reset the mind toward the positive, and unleash spiritual abilities, which is the base for spiritual growth. The goal is to set up attendees for a week, and really a lifetime, of bliss and success.”
Soul Healing Sundays begin at 11:11 am Pacific Time each week. In numerology, the number one represents the truth and The ONE. 1111 is a master number from the angels that brings awareness of oneness with the universe. It is a powerful symbol of truth and purity, as well as mastery of self and spiritual connection.
“Soul Healing Sundays are for anyone who is ready take control of their destiny, to create the life they want for themselves by releasing the energies that no longer serve them. We teach life and energy hacks and tips that align one’s desires with self-care and maintenance toward the joyful life they truly desire,” says Parks. “As we go through life, we form psychic chords from unresolved conflicts, encounters, and relationships. These psychic chords attach to our chakras, drain our energy, and block our financial and personal lives. We started Soul Healing Sundays to clear these chords by removing all energies that are not of love and light. This way, each attendee can start their week fresh with a stronger intuition guiding their every move and every decision to truly build the life of their dreams.”
Register free for Soul Healing Sundays at mastersoulhealer.com/Sunday.
“One of the most courageous decisions you’ll ever make in life is to let go of what is hurting your heart and soul and free yourself to be fully in the spirit of you.” says Parks.
