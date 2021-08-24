Talentnook Launches Reading Development Program for Students with Learning Challenges and English Language Learners
The Talentnook Writing Academy brings the much sought-after reading program for students who are struggling with reading and need to develop phonemic skills.SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentnook, a California-based ed-tech start-up has launched “Elements of Reading”, a phonemic development program created by a highly experienced team of reading specialists, early childhood and special ed teachers, and ELA instructors to help elementary school students become fluent and proficient readers. The program is designed for students with learning challenges, ELL/ELD students, and to tackle the growing reading skills concerns due to remote learning and help students overcome this gap through effective reading strategies learned and practiced in the early school years.
The focus on building strong reading skills in early childhood is essential for young learners to comprehend what they read for the rest of their lives. Every year, millions of young children and adults struggle with basic reading, which in turn impacts the quality of their work and life. Children who get off to a poor start in reading in their early years face a lot of difficulty in catching up with their peers in the latter years. It becomes crucial to identify early reading problems in children
Therefore, the development of early reading skills is an essential component of later reading ability. Research indicates that children benefit when they learn phonological awareness, alphabet knowledge, concepts of print awareness, and practice emergent writing early on in life.
As students head back to school, parents have been questioning whether their child is ready or are they behind in their reading skills? With the shift to the online mode of learning in the past year, students faced many distractions which affected their focus and attention. In the online mode of learning, teachers are not able to present material as effectively and students socially distanced in classrooms make collaboration nearly impossible.
Moreover, online classrooms only provided one-size-fits-all instruction which simply doesn't work for every student. At this stage, a lack of personalized attention leaves the child struggling in their higher grades and lags behind in academics and college opportunities.
Elements of Reading from Talentnook is an effective reading program is created for diverse learners such as students with disabilities and English learners who participate in general education classroom instruction. We begin with very young readers, and our philosophy is that good reading skills lead to good writing skills. Our reading program is based on letter-sound recognition and word attack strategies with phonemic awareness and syllable breakdown.
One of the key thoughts in designing this program is to make it accessible and affordable. Reading intervention programs are hard to find and generally very expensive and out of reach for many parents. To make this program available to learners, we charge under $30 per session for this highly specialized and effective program. Each level costs only $595.
The program design is based on solid scientific research, leverages a multi-sensory approach of teaching, and is inspired by proven techniques such as the Orton-Gillingham, Barton, MTA, and Wilson. The teachers work with the student to assess their reading level and teach them to unlock the 5 keys to reading success: phonemic awareness, sight words, comprehension, vocabulary, and finding meaning in reading.
Each Reading Level is broken down, not by school grade, but by reading efficiency level determined by proven assessments. The first lessons are “training lessons” which involve Sound Play and Decoding activities, working on phonemic awareness games that focus on syllables, identifying first sounds in words, rhyming, blending, segmenting, and identifying last sounds in words.
Developed by Ms. Eileen Mammen, a published children’s book author, educator, and creator of the Talentnook Writing Academy with more than 15 years of experience mentoring students in the English Language Arts, the program focuses on bridging the gaps in reading skills and comprehension for each student.
“Elements of Reading is a gift of literacy to teach young readers the art of reading for pleasure and learning new material.", says Ms. Eileen
Sumit Kumar, founder of Talentnook believes, “After talking to several teachers and school administrators, we knew right away the dire need for a reading program that is effective yet simple and more importantly accessible and affordable by students and families who need it the most. Our innovative learning model helps us to bring down the cost and provide the benefit immediately to the students. “,
Students looking to improve their English Reading and Writing skills can register for the upcoming Fall, 2021 classes, details for which are below:
1. The new fall semester start date: October 3, 2021
2. Enrollment is open for students of grades 2-5
3. Bi-weekly live classes via Zoom
4. Reading Assessment available before enrollment
To learn more about the English Reading Program, visit Talentnook Reading Program.
About the Talentnook Writing Academy
This program is created by Talentnook Writing Academy which brings you the best in class and proven courses in English Writing, Reading, Comprehension, Grammar, and Literature Analysis for students of Grades 2 to 9.
Its specialized English programs help students get proficient in vocabulary building, grammar training, writing structure, differentiating fact, fiction & opinion, emotions in writing, types of writing, critical thinking and building confidence, literature analysis, forming of an opinion, and speak English confidently in front of peers.
About Talentnook:
Talentnook is an online live interactive learning community for students in K-12. It was founded in 2017 to usher in a transformative afterschool learning experience by providing affordable, convenient, and, high-quality personalized neighborhood and online tutoring to learners.
Talentnook introduces families to tutors, instructors, and mentors to share their knowledge and help educate children across a wide range of subjects and skills. The full range of Talentnook tutors includes high school and college students, working professionals, homemakers, teachers, retired professionals, and more. All tutors are fully vetted and share a passion for mentoring young learners.
For more information, contact Sumit Kumar at 925-973-8087 or sumit@talentnook.com, or visit https://talentnook.com.
Sumit Kumar
Talentnook Inc.
+1 925-973-8087
email us here