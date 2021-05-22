Announcing the Talentnook Superhero Story Writing Contest Winners and Upcoming Writing Contests
To foster writing skill development and provide a writing platform to young minds, Talentnook has launched another writing contest for students of grades 3-5SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even in a pandemic year, when travel has been somewhat restricted, middle schoolers from the United States brought out their creative writing flair with the Talentnook Superhero Story writing contest. The Writing contest was held to recognize and encourage the talents of middle school students and invited all middle schoolers to participate.
The contest provided an opportunity for students to bring out their inner fiction writer, practice creative writing, and be recognized for their talents by more than just their teacher’s grade-level
The Contest
Beginning in October 2020, middle school students (Grades 6- 8) were invited to submit their entries according to any one of the two categories: in the form of a Narrative Story or Graphic Story (Comic Book Style). The submissions were required to be original works of not more than 2000 words (for narrative story style) and not more than 8 pages (for comic book graphic story style).
We received hundreds of entries from middle school students from all over the United States. Entries for the Superhero Story Writing Contest were reviewed using a rubric scale by a panel of Talentnook Educators and Writing Experts. The entries were judged by Ms. Eileen Mammen, a published children’s book author, educator, and creator of the Talentnook Writing Academy with more than 15 years of experience mentoring students in the English Language Arts
The winners were announced through a virtual award ceremony on April 29, 2021. This year, the winners were invited to read from their work and talk about what inspired their imagination when attempting the writing contest prompt, as part of an awards video.
Ms. Eileen Mammen, the contest judge quotes, “Our contest winners were insightful and socially conscious young people who expressed their feelings in text and graphics. Middle school students have the ability and talent not only to understand human needs but to offer solutions to help personal struggles.”
Winners of the Storybook Category
1. 1st place: Adrian F. (Grade 8, Cerro Villa Middle School, Villa Park, CA)
2. 2nd place: Isbah A. (Grade 8, Cerro Villa Middle School, Villa Park, CA)
3. 3rd place: Abigail W. (Grade 7, Meyerland PVA Middle School, Houston, TX)
Winners of the Comic Book Category
1. 1st place: Kanzi A. (Grade 8, Culver City Middle School, Culver City, CA)
2. 2nd place: Jake G. (Grade 6, St. James Middle School, St. James, MO)
3. 3rd place: Naya H. (Grade 7, South Pasadena Middle School, South Pasadena, CA)
To learn more about the winners, visit the Talentnook Superhero Writing Contest page. To watch the virtual award ceremony, check out the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vbm2dq9BJo
Upcoming Talentnook Writing Contest: Alien short story Contest for elementary grades 3-5
To further foster writing skill development in early childhood and provide a writing platform to young creative minds, Talentnook has launched another writing contest. Elementary school students (grades 3-5) are invited to participate in the ongoing Kids Writing Contest where children are given a chance to concoct their own alien story while winning exciting prizes.
Visit the Writing Contest page to learn more about the contest and how to participate. Link: https://talentnook.com/writing-contest
About the Talentnook Writing Academy:
The Talentnook Writing Academy aims to help students build strong writing, reading comprehension, and grammar skills and overcome learning gaps built in the early school years. Organizing programs for students of Grades 2 to 9, the academy helps students get proficient in vocabulary building, grammar training, writing structure, differentiating fact, fiction & opinion, emotions in writing, types of writing, critical thinking and building confidence, literature analysis, forming of an opinion, and speak English confidently in front of peers.
To learn more about the Writing Academy and check out upcoming programs, visit the Writing Academy website.
About Talentnook:
Talentnook is an online live interactive learning community for students in K-12. It was founded in 2017 to usher in a transformative after-school learning experience by providing affordable, convenient, and high-quality personalized neighborhood and online tutoring to learners.
Talentnook introduces families to tutors, instructors, and mentors looking to share their knowledge and help educate children across a wide range of subjects and skills. All tutors are fully vetted and share a passion for mentoring young learners.
Contact Talentnook to register your child for free trial classes in one of the most affordable curriculum support and skill-building programs in the US.
For more information, contact Sumit Kumar at 925-973-8087 or sumit@talentnook.com, or visit https://talentnook.com
