Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.23.21

Published: Aug 23, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Vasco Deon Kidd, 47, of Eastvale, has been appointed to the Physician Assistant Board. Kidd has been Associate Clinical Professor in the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine Department of Orthopedic Surgery since 2021 and Director of the Advanced Practice Providers Program at UCI Health since 2019. Kidd was Director of Advanced Practice Providers and Director of the Physician Assistant Orthopedic Surgery Fellowship Training Program at Arrowhead Orthopedics from 2016 to 2019. He was an Assistant Professor and Academic Coordinator at Moreno Valley College from 2013 to 2015 and at the University of Texas Health Science Center from 2010 to 2012. Kidd was Lead Physician Assistant at Kaiser Permanente from 2003 to 2010. He earned a Doctor of Health Science degree in health sciences from A.T. Still University, a Master of Science degree in health professions education from Western University Health Sciences and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is a member of the California Academy of Physician Assistants, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, American College of Healthcare Executives, American Academy of Physicians Assistants and the Advanced Practice Provider Executives. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kidd is not registered to vote.

Reese A. Isbell, 50, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. Isbell has been a Senior Account Executive at Gravitate PR since 2021. He was Campaign Manager for the San Francisco Health and Recovery Bond in 2020 and Director of Local Government and Community Relations at the California Life Sciences Association from 2013 to 2018. Isbell was a District Representative and Political Consultant in the Office of Senator and Assemblymember Mark Leno from 2004 to 2012. He was Director of Business Development at the Henne Group from 2003 to 2004. Isbell was Executive Director at the California Tuberculosis Controllers Association from 2001 to 2003. He was a Senior Associate of Public Affairs at Barnes Mosher Whitehurst Lauter & Partners from 1999 to 2001. Isbell was State Legislative Coordinator at Americans United for Separation of Church and State from 1995 to 1999. He was a Public Affairs Coordinator at Planned Parenthood of Greater Kansas City from 1992 to 1994. Isbell earned a Master of Public Policy degree from Rutgers University Eagleton Institute of Politics. He is a member of the Alice B. Toklas LGBT Democratic Club, where he was chair from 2011 to 2013. Isbell is a member of Friends of the San Francisco Public Library, where he served as a board member from 2014 to 2019. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Isbell is a Democrat.

Roy Rahn, 75, of Temecula, has been appointed to the Private Security Disciplinary Review Committee (South). Rahn has been Executive Officer at Rahn Management Services since 2012. He was an Account Executive at FSB Core Strategies from 2010 to 2012. Rahn was Vice President at Universal Protection from 2010 to 2011. He was Executive Vice President at Shield Security Inc. from 2005 to 2010 and a District Manager at Allied Barton Security Inc. from 2004 to 2005. He was Regional Vice President at Initial Security from 2002 to 2004. Rahn was Regional Director of Business Development at Securitas Security Services USA from 2000 to 2002. He was Regional Manager at American Protective Service from 1989 to 2000. Rahn was a Naval Reserve Officer in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1992. He is a member of ASIS International. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Rahn is a Democrat.

